MT tennis shuts out Chillicothe, 5-0

The Miami Trace tennis team hosted Chillicothe Thursday, April 26.
The Panthers remained undefeated in the Frontier Athletic Conference, beating the Cavaliers, 5-0.
At first singles, Matt Fender defeated Jonah Halm, 6-0, 6-0.
At second singles, Ely Schirtzinger beat Garrett Anders, 6-0, 6-2.
Nathan Taylor beat Katie Conners at third singles, 6-0, 6-1.
At first doubles, Adam Ginn and Johnathan Allen beat Gabe Maimine and Reece Hatfield, 6-1, 6-0.
Paul Natzschka and Isaac Abare blanked Darrell Ratliff and Havan James, 6-0, 6-0.
There were two exhibition doubles matches featuring Panthers against Panthers.
Devin Riggs and Caleb Perry beat Kody Burns and Ryland Gardner, 8-4 and Jake Harris and Noah Kingery defeated Aiden Kingery and Emily McNeal, 8-3.
Miami Trace is back in action with a home match against Washington High School Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.
