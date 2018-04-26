Posted on by

BLT beats Hillsboro, 4-1


By Chris Hoppes - choppes@aimmediamidwest.com

Maria Pickerill sets for the volley during a first doubles match (along with partner Max Schroeder) during a Frontier Athletic Conference contest against Hillsboro Thursday, April 26, 2018 on the courts at Gardner Park.

The Washington Blue Lion tennis team was back on the courts at Gardner Park Thursday for a Frontier Athletic Conference match against the Hillsboro Indians.

Washington won the match, 4-1.

At first singles, Jordan Behm defeated Andrew Gunderman, 6-0, 6-4.

Jack Luebbe lost to Gabe Gilliland at second singles, 6-0, 2-6, 2-6.

At third singles, Grant Kuhlwein beat Austin Pendell, 6-1, 6-1.

Max Schroeder and Maria Pickerill won their first doubles match, 6-2, 6-3 over Ethan Suapp and Tyler Suapp.

Blaise Tayese and McKenzie Cress won their second doubles match by forfeit.

The Blue Lions are back in action Tuesday at Miami Trace at 4:30 p.m.

