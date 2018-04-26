BLT beats Hillsboro, 4-1

The Washington Blue Lion tennis team was back on the courts at Gardner Park Thursday for a Frontier Athletic Conference match against the Hillsboro Indians.

Washington won the match, 4-1.

At first singles, Jordan Behm defeated Andrew Gunderman, 6-0, 6-4.

Jack Luebbe lost to Gabe Gilliland at second singles, 6-0, 2-6, 2-6.

At third singles, Grant Kuhlwein beat Austin Pendell, 6-1, 6-1.

Max Schroeder and Maria Pickerill won their first doubles match, 6-2, 6-3 over Ethan Suapp and Tyler Suapp.

Blaise Tayese and McKenzie Cress won their second doubles match by forfeit.

The Blue Lions are back in action Tuesday at Miami Trace at 4:30 p.m.

Maria Pickerill sets for the volley during a first doubles match (along with partner Max Schroeder) during a Frontier Athletic Conference contest against Hillsboro Thursday, April 26, 2018 on the courts at Gardner Park. http://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/04/web1_Maria-PIckerill-Blue-Lion-tennis-4-26-2018.jpg Maria Pickerill sets for the volley during a first doubles match (along with partner Max Schroeder) during a Frontier Athletic Conference contest against Hillsboro Thursday, April 26, 2018 on the courts at Gardner Park.