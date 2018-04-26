BLT beats Hillsboro, 4-1

The Washington Blue Lion tennis team was back on the courts at Gardner Park Thursday for a Frontier Athletic Conference match against the Hillsboro Indians.
Washington won the match, 4-1.
At first singles, Jordan Behm defeated Andrew Gunderman, 6-0, 6-4.
Jack Luebbe lost to Gabe Gilliland at second singles, 6-0, 2-6, 2-6.
At third singles, Grant Kuhlwein beat Austin Pendell, 6-1, 6-1.
Max Schroeder and Maria Pickerill won their first doubles match, 6-2, 6-3 over Ethan Suapp and Tyler Suapp.
Blaise Tayese and McKenzie Cress won their second doubles match by forfeit.
The Blue Lions are back in action Tuesday at Miami Trace at 4:30 p.m.
