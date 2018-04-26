Blue Lion baseball blanks Massie, 8-0

The Washington Blue Lion varsity baseball team got back on the field with a non-league game at Clinton-Massie High School Thursday evening.

It was their first game in six days.

Washington got outstanding pitching from Grant Patterson, who authored a two-hitter, going seven innings as the Blue Lions won, 8-0.

Patterson struck out six and walked three.

Offensively, Washington was led by Kenny Arboleda, who went 5 for 5 with two doubles, one home run, five rbi and three runs scored.

Austinn Fore was 3 for 4 with one rbi and one run scored.

Ryan Schwartz went 2 for 4 with two rbi.

The Blue Lions scored all the runs they would need with four runs in the top of the first.

George Reno led off with a walk and stole second.

Eli Ruth followed with a walk.

Arboleda had a one-out single that scored Reno.

The runners advanced on a passed ball.

Fore hit a single, scoring Ruth to make it 2-0.

Schwartz singled, driving in Arboleda.

Bailey Roberts walked to load the bases.

Eli Lynch was then hit by a pitch, forcing in Fore.

In the second for the Blue Lions, Tyler Rood hit a one-out single and Arboleda followed with a home run to left field to make it 6-0.

Washington completed the scoring with two runs in the top of the fourth.

Arboleda led off with a single and Nick Barrett reached on an error.

Fore singled to load the bases and Schwartz hit a single, scoring Arboleda.

After two outs were recorded, Reno singled to left, scoring Barrett.

On the mound for the Falcons, May started and pitched one inning. He allowed four runs (all earned) on three hits. He struck out two, walked three and hit one batter.

Trampler pitched six innings with 10 hits and four runs (two earned). He struck out five and walked two.

Washington (now 10-2 overall) plays at Miami Trace Friday at 5 p.m.

Both teams are tied atop the Frontier Athletic Conference, each at 6-2.

RHE

W 420 200 0 — 8 13 1

C-M 000 000 0 — 0 2 2

Offensively for Washington: George Reno, 1-4, 1 run, 1 rbi, 1 bb, 1 sb; Eli Ruth, 1-4, 1 run, 1 bb, 1 2b; Tyler Rood, 1-5, 1 run; Kenny Arboleda, 5-5, 3 runs, 3 rbi, 2 2b, 1 home run; Nick Barrett, 0-4, 1 run, 1 bb, roe; Austinn Fore, 3-4, 1 run, 1 bb; Ryan Schwartz, 2-4, 2 rbi, roe; Bailey Roberts, 0-2, 2 bb; Eli Lynch, 0-3, 1 bb, hbp. LOB: 12.

Offensively for Clinton-Massie: Lewis, 1-3, hbp; Murray, 0-3; Trampler, 0-2, 1 bb; Goodall, 0-3, roe, fc; Kennedy, 0-3, fc; May, 0-3; Chappie, 1-2, 1 bb; Collett, 0-2; Thomas, 0-3. LOB: 7.