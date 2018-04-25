Blue Lions beat Jackson, 4-1

The sun made an appearance Wednesday afternoon in time for the Washington Blue Lions home tennis match against Jackson.

To mark the occasion, Washington defeated Jackson, four courts to one.

At first singles, Jordan Behm lost to Blake Wyatt, 4-6, 6-2, 2-6.

At second singles, Jack Luebbe beat Mason Sheets, 6-3, 6-1.

Grant Kuhlwein blanked Hunter West at third singles, 6-0, 6-0.

Max Schroeder and Maria Pickerill defeated Carson Strange and Raymond Armstrong, 6-2, 7-6 at first doubles. The tiebreaker for the second set was a lengthy one, as Schroeder and Pickerill won, 18-16. (Tiebreakers are won by the first player or doubles team to reach seven points; you must win by two points.)

At second doubles, McKenzie Cress and Blaise Tayese beat Colt McManis and Garret Turner, 6-2, 6-2.

In a j-v match, Washington’s Tony Kuenzli and Keiya Satoh won, 8-6.

Washington is at home Thursday against Hillsboro at 4:30 p.m.