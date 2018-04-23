MT tennis competes at Logan Elm Invit.

The Miami Trace tennis team participated in the Logan Elm Invitational Saturday, April 21 at Logan Elm.

Along with the Panthers and Braves were Portsmouth Clay and Circleville.

Logan Elm won the team trophy.

All the players played two matches which were 8-game pro sets.

Adam Ginn and Jonathan Allen went 2-0 to win the second doubles title.

They won their matches by scores of 8-2 and 8-6.

Ginn and Allen trailed 1-5 in the second match, but rallied for the 8-6 victory.

The weather, which has been cold, windy and wet most of April, was nice on Saturday with sunshine and a light breeze.

At first singles for the Panthers, Nate Taylor went 0-2, falling 8-4 and 8-4.

Paul Natzschka at second singles was 0-2, losing 8-1 and 8-0.

Isaac Abare was 1-1 at third singles, losing 8-0 and winning, 8-1.

At first singles, Matt Fender and Ely Schritzinger went 1-1, falling 8-4 and winning, 8-5.

Miami Trace is at home Thursday for a Frontier Athletic Conference match, hosting Chillicothe at 4:30 p.m.

