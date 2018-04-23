Lady Panther softball beats Cavaliers

CHILLICOTHE — The Miami Trace Lady Panthers visited Ohio’s first capital for a varsity softball make-up game against the Cavaliers Saturday, April 21.

Miami Trace rallied with seven runs in the sixth and two in the seventh to defeat Chillicothe, 12-8.

Miami Trace is now 4-4 in the Frontier Athletic Conference, 4-8 overall.

Olivia Wolffe was the winning pitcher, with eight strikeouts, 10 hits, eight runs (seven earned) and one walk.

Miami Trace hit four home runs in the game, the most in any game yet this season.

Jessica Camp hit her team-leading fifth home run of the season, a grand slam in a 7-run sixth inning.

Kaylee Hauck, Wolffe and Ashley Campbell each hit their first home run of the season.

Miami Trace scored two runs in the first, with Chillicothe tying the game in the bottom of the third.

In the top of the first, Hauck led off the game with a double Taylor Dawson walked. Tabby Landrum singled, scoring Hauck.

Landrum stole second and Dawson scored on a ground out by Wolffe.

The Cavaliers took a 3-2 lead in the fourth, only to have Miami Trace tie the game 3-3 in the fifth.

Hauck led off with a solo home run, her first of the season.

Chillicothe recaptured the lead, 4-3 in the fifth.

Miami Trace erupted for seven runs in the sixth, answered by four from Chillicothe in the bottom of the sixth for a 10-8 score.

In the sixth for Miami Trace, Tabby Landrum walked and Wolffe followed with her first home run of the season.

Hailey Gilpen and Maddie Mossbarger both singled.

Krissy Ison hit into a fielder’s choice. Hauck walked to load the bases and Camp drilled a grand slam home run.

The Lady Panthers tacked on two more insurance runs in the top of the seventh.

Ison singled, stole second and went to third on a passed ball.

Hauck was hit by a pitch and Dawson walked.

Camp followed with a two-run single that set the final score at 12-8.

“The girls are playing together and believing in each other as a team,” Miami Trace head coach Joe Henry said. “When we were behind, we never felt down. The girls kept on playing the game with confidence and it showed.

“Olivia’s pitching kept us going and the team kept scoring runs behind her,” Henry said.

Miami Trace’s home game with Jackson for Monday was rained out.

The Lady Panthers are scheduled to play at Amanda-Clearcreek Tuesday at 5 p.m. and host Washington Wednesday, also at 5 p.m.

Offensively for Miami Trace: Kaylee Hauck, 2-3, 4 runs, 1 2b, 1 home run, 1 sb, 1 rbi; Taylor Dawson, 0-3, 1 run, 2 bb; Jessica Camp, 2-5, 6 rbi, 1 run, 1 grand slam home run; Olivia Wolffe, 1-4, 1 run, 1 home run; Ashley Campbell, 2-4, 1 run, 1 rbi, 1 home run; Hailey Gilpen, 1-4; Maddie Mossbarger, 1-4, 1 run; Krissy Ison, 2-4, 1 run, 2 sb; Shalyn Landrum, 0-0; Gracie Greene, 0-0.

RHE

MT 200 017 2 — 12 11 –

C 002 114 0 — 8 10 –