Jackson shuts out Lady Lions

JACKSON — The Washington Lady Lion varsity softball team traveled to Jackson to play the Frontier Athletic Conference-leading Iron Ladies Friday, April 20.

Jackson won the game, 10-0 in five innings.

Jackson had 10 runs on 14 hits with three home runs and three doubles.

Washington had one hit, that coming off the bat of Maddison Osborn.

Evans was the winning pitcher for Jackson. She allowed one hit, no walks and struck out eight in five innings.

Brooklyn Devenport suffered the loss for Washington. She pitched four innings with 14 hits and 10 runs (all earned). She walked one batter.

For Jackson, Hammond was 3 for 3 with three runs, two rbi and one home run.

Banks was 2 for 3 with a home run, a double and three rbi.

Newkirk went 2 for 3 with a home run; Ridgeway was 3 for 3 with one rbi, a double and three runs scored.

The games against McClain for Monday were cancelled. No make-up date was immediately available.

Washington varsity softball and baseball and slated to host Logan Elm Tuesday at 5 p.m.

Washington softball is now 4-4 in the FAC, 6-7 overall.

Jackson improves to 7-0 in the FAC, 11-1 overall.

Offensively for Washington: Brooklyn Devenport, 0-2; Danika Marcum, 0-2; Maddy Jenkins, 0-2; Maddison Osborn 1-2; Brooklyn Foose, 0-2; Destanie Leach, 0-1; Kearria Marcum, 0-1; Macy Miller, 0-2; Emma Funari, 0-1; Annie Semler, 0-1. LOB: 1.

Offensively for Jackson: S. Humphreys, 1-4, 1 run, 1 rbi; Ridgeway, 3-3, 3 runs, 1 rbi; Hammond, 3-3, 3 runs, 2 rbi; Banks, 2-3, 1 run, 3 rbi; Patterson, 0-2; Bako, 1-3; Newkirk, 2-3, 1 run, 1 rbi; Evans, 1-3; M. Humphreys, 1-2, 1 run; Kight, 0-1, roe. LOB: 6.

RHE

W 000 00x x — 0 1 3

J 330 4xx x — 10 14 0