Blue Lions win at Jackson, 8-7

JACKSON — The Washington Blue Lions made the trip down to Jackson for a Frontier Athletic Conference game against the Ironmen Friday evening.

The Blue Lions won the game, 8-7.

Washington improves to 6-2 in the FAC, now one-half game ahead of Miami Trace after the Panthers fell at Hillsboro Friday.

The Blue Lions are now 9-3 overall.

Jackson falls to 1-6 in the FAC, 5-7 overall.

Ross Matthews started and pitched 3.1 innings for the Blue Lions to earn the win. He allowed three hits and two runs (both earned) with two strikeouts and four walks.

Grant Patterson pitched 3.2 innings for Washington with four hits and five runs, three earned, three strikeouts and six walks.

Graham started and pitched a complete game for the Ironmen, taking the loss.

He allowed seven runs (five earned) on 13 hits with seven strikeouts and two walks.

Offensively for Washington, Tyler Rood was 2 for 4 with a double, two runs scored and one rbi.

Eli Ruth was 2 for 4 with two runs scored; Kenny Arboleda went 2 for 3 with one run and one rbi; Eli Lynch was 2 for 4 with two rbi and one run scored and Ryan Schwartz was 2 for 4 with two runs and two rbi.

Washington scored two runs in the first, one in the second and five in the third for an 8-0 lead.

Jackson began a comeback bid with two runs in the fourth, four in the sixth and one in the bottom of the seventh to fall one run short.

Washington is back in action with a Frontier Athletic Conference game at Greenfield against the McClain Tigers Monday at 5 p.m.

Offensively for Washington: George Reno, 2-4, 1 rbi, roe; Eli Ruth, 2-4, 2 runs, 1 sb; Tyler Rood, 2-4, 2 runs, 1 rbi, 1 2b, 2 roe; Kenny Arboleda, 2-3, 1 run, 1 rbi, 1 fc; Nick Barrett, 1-3, hbp; Eli Lynch, 2-4, 1 run, 2 rbi, 1 sb; Ryan Schwartz, 2-4, 2 runs, 2 rbi; Bailey Roberts, 0-3, 1 bb, roe; Eli Shaw, 0-4. LOB: 8.

Offensively for Jackson: Haller, 0-4, 2 rbi, 1 bb, fc, 1 sb; Graham, 2-5, 1 run, 2 rbi, 1 2b, roe; Neal, 2-4, 1 rbi, 1 bb; Lewis, 0-2, 1 run, 2 bb; Massie, 0-1; Davis, 0-3, 1 run, fc; Ruckel, 0-3, 1 bb; Graham, 1-3, 1 bb; Blackburn, 1-3, 2 runs, 1 bb, roe; Moore, 1-1, 1 run. LOB: 11.

RHE

W 215 000 0 — 8 13 2

J 000 204 1 — 7 7 4