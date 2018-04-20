Lady Panthers beat Hillsboro, 14-0

HILLSBORO — The Miami Trace Lady Panthers made it back-to-back shutout victories in the Frontier Athletic Conference with a 14-0 win at Hillsboro on a sun-drenched Friday afternoon.

Miami Trace had just beaten McClain 7-0 on Wednesday.

“The kids played great tonight,” Miami Trace head coach Joe Henry said. “The girls hit the ball well. Things are coming together.

“I think everyone’s healthy, so, we’ll see what we can do,” Henry said. “Maddie pitched a great game.”

Maddie Mossbarger was the winning pitcher for Miami Trace (3-4, 3-8). Over five innings, she struck out two, did not walk a batter and yielded just two hits.

Riley Moberly had one hit and Hughes also had a hit.

Moberly and Hughes were the pitchers for Hillsboro.

Miami Trace is at Chillicothe Saturday at noon and home against first-place Jackson Monday at 5 p.m.

Hillsboro falls to 0-8 in the FAC, 0-10 overall.

In other FAC games Friday, McClain (4-3, 8-6) defeated Chillicothe, 8-2 and Jackson improved to 7-0 with a 10-0 win in five innings over Washington (4-4, 6-7)

Offensively for Miami Trace: Kaylee Hauck, 3-4, 3 runs; Kylee Rossiter, 0-4, 2 bb, 2 runs; Jessica Camp, 2-3, 1 3b, 1 bb, 3 runs, 2 rbi; Tabby Landrum, 3-4, 3 runs, 2 rbi; Olivia Wolffe, 3-4, 2 3b, roe, 7 rbi, 2 runs; Ashley Campbell, 2-4, hbp, 1 run, 1 rbi; Hailey Gilpen, 1-4, 2 rbi, Maddie Mossbarger, 1-4; Shalyn Landrum, 0-4.

RHE

MT 205 43x x — 14 15 1

H 000 00x x — 0 2 –

Maddie Mossbarger takes a swing at a pitch for Miami Trace during a Frontier Athletic Conference game at Hillsboro Friday, April 20, 2018. http://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/04/web1_Maddie-Mossbarger-swing-at-Hillsboro-4-20-2018.jpg Maddie Mossbarger takes a swing at a pitch for Miami Trace during a Frontier Athletic Conference game at Hillsboro Friday, April 20, 2018. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald Tabby Landrum scores for Miami Trace during a 14-0 win at Hillsboro Friday, April 20, 2018. http://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/04/web1_Tabby-Landrum-MT-softball-vs-Hillsboro-4-20-2018.jpg Tabby Landrum scores for Miami Trace during a 14-0 win at Hillsboro Friday, April 20, 2018. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald