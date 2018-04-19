Lady Lions rally, beat Hillsboro, 7-6

On a bright, sunny, but still windy and cold Thursday afternoon, the Lady Lions of Washington High School hosted the Hillsboro Indians in a varsity softball game in the Frontier Athletic Confernce.

Washington had a good start, then fell behind, only to rally in the later innings to post a 7-6 victory.

Both starting pitchers went the distance in this game.

Brooklyn Devenport got the win for Washington. She pitched seven innings with 10 hits, six runs (four earned), seven strikeouts and five walks.

Christine Page pitched six innings for Hillsboro with seven hits and seven runs (all earned) with two strikeouts and no walks.

Three players collected two hits apiece for Washington.

Lilly Cowman hit a two-run home run and drove in a total of three runs. Danika Marcum hit a double and Maddy Jenkins hit a double.

Parsons led Hillsboro with three hits and three rbi.

“We came out a little complacent,” Washington head coach Randy Elzey said. “We put three runs on the board, but, we were complacent and we addressed that between innings.

“Sometimes all a team needs is a little bit of hope,” Elzey said. “And we gave them that. That was my disappointment in my squad. We didn’t come with that fire and we gave them hope and they responded.

“I take my hat off to Hillsboro, Elzey said. “They battled us. We finally had to wake up and come through with our bats. Annie Semler there at the end of the game came through with a big hit for us.”

In the bottom of the first, Marcum singled, Jenkins followed with a double to left, scoring Marcum and Cowman hit a home run over the center field fence for a 3-0 Washington lead.

The Indians tied the game with three runs in the top of the third.

J. Moberly singled and R. Moberly hit into a fielder’s choice.

Page walked and Parsons singled, scoring R. Moberly.

Pettyjohn ran for Page and the runners advanced on a passed ball. Hughes reached on an error that scored two.

Hillsboro took a 4-3 lead in the top of the fifth.

Parsons and Hughes both singled. Burba was sent in to run for Hughes.

Parsons was out on a fielder’s choice and Burba scored on a ground out by Thornburg.

The top of the sixth was another scoring inning for Hillsboro.

Kiley walked and J. Moberly singled.

R. Moberly singled, loading the bases.

The next batter hit into a fielder’s choice with a force out at home.

Parsons then singled scoring J. Moberly and R. Moberly.

Washington rallied for four runs in the bottom of the sixth.

Marcum led off with a double and Jenkins had a single.

Cowman hit a single, scoring Marcum.

Maddison Osborn hit into a fielder’s choice that scored Jenkins.

Macy Miller pinch-ran for Cowman.

Washington had the bases loaded with no outs.

The next two Washington batters were retired, bringing Annie Semler to the plate.

She delivered a single to center, scoring Miller and Osborn.

Hillsboro had a batter reach on an error and a two-out walk to threaten in the top of the seventh.

The next batter was retired to end the game.

“We were close tonight, but not close enough yet,” Hillsboro head coach Katie Moberly said. “We’re making progress every day and that’s what we’re looking for at this point.

“We have a lot of young kids and they are learning every day,” Moberly said. “The pitchers are starting to learn that you have to hit your spots in order to have success.

Washington (4-3 in the FAC, 6-6 overall) is at Jackson Friday.

Hillsboro (0-7 in the conference, 0-9 overall) is home against Miami Trace Friday.

Miami Trace will play at Chillicothe Saturday at noon.

Hillsboro plays a doubleheader at home against New Richmond Saturday, with the first game starting at noon.

Offensively for Washington: Brooklyn Devenport, 0-4; Danika Marcum, 2-3, 2 runs, 1 2b, 1 sb; Maddy Jenkins, 2-3, 2 runs, 1 rbi, 1 2b, 1 sb; Lilly Cowman, 2-3, 1 run, 3 rbi, 1 home run; Macy Miller, 0-0, 1 run; Maddison Osborn, 0-3, 1 run, 1 rbi, fc; Brooklyn Foose, 0-3, fc; Destanie Leach, 0-3; Emma Funari, 0-3; Annie Semler, 1-3, 2 rbi, 1 sb, roe. LOB: 3.

Offensively for Hillsboro: Kiley, 0-4, 1 bb, roe; J. Moberly, 2-5, 1 run; R. Moberly, 2-3, 2 runs, 2 bb, fc; Page, 0-4, fc; Pettyjohn, 0-0, 1 run; Parson, 3-4, 1 run, 3 rbi; Hughes, 2-4, roe; Burba, 0-0, 1 run; Grove, 1-3, 1 bb, fc; Thornburg, 0-4, 1 rbi, 2 roe; Williamson, 0-4. LOB: 13.

RHE

H 003 012 0 — 6 10 1

W 300 004 x — 7 7 5

Washington’s Danika Marcum (left) gets the force at third base during a Frontier Athletic Conference game against Hillsboro Thursday, April 19, 2018 at Washington High School. http://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/04/web1_Danika-Marcum-v-Hillsboro-4-19-2018.jpg Washington’s Danika Marcum (left) gets the force at third base during a Frontier Athletic Conference game against Hillsboro Thursday, April 19, 2018 at Washington High School.