Blue Lions shutout Hillsboro, 1-0

The Washington Blue Lions varsity baseball team was back on the diamond at Washington High School on a sunny, but still cold Thursday afternoon, taking on the Indians of Hillsboro High School.

In what turned out to be a real pitcher’s duel, the Blue Lions scored in the bottom of the fifth and held on for a 1-0 victory.

Washington is now 5-2 in the FAC, 9-3 overall.

Nick Barrett started and pitched a complete game for Washington. He scattered seven hits, struck out six and walked one.

Magulac worked six innings for Hillsboro with one run (unearned) on just three hits. He struck out six and walked three.

“Nick pitched great,” Washington head coach Mark Schwartz said. “That was his best outing so far this season. He was in a zone. I couldn’t be more proud of him.

“Hillsboro is a good team,” Schwartz said.

Washington’s Bailey Roberts led off the fifth inning with a single to left field.

With one out, George Reno walked and Eli Ruth reached on an error to load the bases.

Tyler Rood came up and hit a ball to center for a sacrifice fly to score Roberts.

“You have to tip your cap to (Nick Barrett),” Hillsboro head coach Matt Garman said. “He pitched a whale of a game.”

There were missed opportunities for Hillsboro, Garman explained.

“We had eight at-bats tonight with runners in scoring position,” Garman said. “Any one of them goes our way, the game turns out differently. When we did have those opportunities, (Barrett) bared down and made it tough on us.

“Our starting pitcher, Austin Magulac, did a great job,” Garman said. “He kept them off-balance all game. Our guys behind him made plays. They always say, you have to score one to win and they scored one and we didn’t.”

Washington is at Jackson Friday.

“They are better than their record (1-5 in the FAC, 5-6 overall),” Schwartz said. “We’ll have our hands full.”

Hillsboro (3-4 in the FAC, 5-9 overall) is scheduled to host Miami Trace Friday.

The Panthers’ game at Chillicothe was postponed on Thursday and has been rescheduled for Saturday beginning at noon.

Offensively for Washington: George Reno, 1-2, 1 bb, 1 2b; Eli Ruth, 0-3, 2 roe; Tyler Rood, 1-3, 1 rbi; Kenny Arboleda, 0-2, hbp; Nick Barrett, 0-2, 1 bb; Eli Lynch, 0-3; Ryan Schwartz, 0-2, 1 bb; Bailey Roberts, 1-2, 1 run; Ross Matthews, 0-2. LOB: 6.

Offensively for Hillsboro: Magulac, 1-3; Bell, 1-3; Stanley, 0-2, 1 bb; Anderson, 2-3, 1 sb; Thompson, 1-3; Watson, 0-3; Boone, 0-3; Haines, 2-3, 1 sb; R. Scott, 0-3. LOB: 6

RHE

H 000 000 0 — 0 7 3

W 000 010 x — 1 3 0

Ross Matthews sets for the throw to first after getting the force at second for the Blue Lions during their Frontier Athletic Conference game against Hillsboro, Thursday, April 19, 2018 at Washington High School. http://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/04/web1_Blue-Lion-baseball-Ross-Matthews-4-19-2018.jpg Ross Matthews sets for the throw to first after getting the force at second for the Blue Lions during their Frontier Athletic Conference game against Hillsboro, Thursday, April 19, 2018 at Washington High School. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald