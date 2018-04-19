Panther track competes at Xenia Invit.

XENIA — The Miami Trace High School track teams competed in the Xenia Invitational Friday, April 13.

Nine school took part in the meet.

Miami Trace placed fifth in the girls meet and sixth in the boys competition.

Trotwood Madison won the boys meet with 141.5 points.

Fairmont was second with 96.5 points, followed closely by Northmont with 95.5 points and Springfield with 94 points.

Troy was fifth with 67.5 points, followed by Miami Trace with 47 points.

Troy cruised to the title on the girls’ side with 185 points.

Trotwood Madison was second with 92 points and Fairmont placed third with 91 points.

Northmont was fourth with 60 points and Miami Trace was fifth with 50 points.

“I very pleased with the effort of the boys and girls track and field teams at the Xenia Invitational,” Miami Trace head coach Brent Noes said. “I was really excited to see some athletes step up in the absence of some of our veteran athletes. We were missing some of our key competitors on both sides due to commitments with the school musical and we still had a respectful finish among the strongest competition we’ve faced to date.

“We don’t get to see this kind speed very often,” Noes said. “There were several Dayton area Division I schools in attendance. We saw a young man from Springfield run a 10.66 in the 100-meter dash. That is faster than the Division I state champ last year.

“Our kids battled and competed like they were supposed to be there. We just hope to continue to build on our successes and continue to get better every day.”

Miami Trace had one second place finish on the girls’ side. Katie Seyfang was second in the discus throw at 127’ 4”.

Seyfang was third in the shot put at 35’ 3 1/2”.

Sayler Preson was third in the pole vault at 8’ 0”.

The 4 x 100-meter relay of Shaylee McDonald, Isabella Vanover, Lilly Litteral and McKenna Wilson was third in a time of 54.5.

Abby Arledge was fourth in the long jump at 14’ 10 1/2”.

Kylie Pettit was fourth in the 1600-meter run in 6:08.

Wes Seyfang won the shot put event with a throw of 48’ 2 1/2”.

Seyfang was second in the discus throw at 142’ 3”.

Wyatt Cory placed third in the pole vault at 9’ 6”.

Cory placed fourth in the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 16.64.

The Panthers are scheduled to compete twice next week in Greenfield.

McClain is hosting a quadrangular meet with Madison Plains and Whiteoak on Tuesday and then the McClain Invitational is set for Friday, April 27.

Miami Trace girls results from April 13, 2018

4 x 800-meter relay: Kylie Pettit, Grace Bapst, Anna Williams, Mackenzie Grafstrom, 6th, 12:12

100-meter hurdles: did not compete

100-meter dash: Shaylee McDonald, 13.60; Isabella Vanover, 13.71

4 x 200-meter relay: dq

1600-meter run: Kylie Pettit, 4th, 6:08

4 x 100-meter relay: Shaylee McDonald, Isabella Vanover, Lilly Litteral, McKenna Wilson, 3rd, 54.5

400-meter dash: Abby Arledge, 1:11; Reagan Barton, 1:14

300-meter hurdles: did not compete

800-meter run: Grace Bapst, 2:55; Mackenzie Grafstrom, 3:12

200-meter dash: Isabella Vanover, 29.0; Shaylee McDonald, 29.2

3200-meter run: Kylie Pettit, 5th, 13:38

4 x 400-meter relay: Abby Arledge, Sayler Preston, Reagan Barton, Bridget Perkins, 5:12

Pole vault: Sayler Preston, 3rd, 8’ 0”; McKenna Wilson, 7’ 0”

High jump: no height

Long jump: Abby Arledge, 4th, 14’ 10 1/2”; Shaylee McDonald, 5th, 14’ 7”

Shot put: Katie Seyfang, 3rd, 35’ 3 1/2”; Gretchen Ivers, 27’ 3/4”

Discus: Katie Seyfang, 2nd, 127’ 4”; Gretchen Ivers, 77’ 0”

Miami Trace boys results from April 13, 2018

4 x 800-meter relay: Jake Atwood, Caleb Brannigan, Shane Seymour, Jotham Lewis, 5th, 9:16

110-meter hurdles: Wyatt Cory, 4th, 16.64; Jaden Haldeman, 17.94

100-meter dash: Noah Wiseman, 8th, 11.58; Zach Smith, 12.91

4 x 200-meter relay: Justin Reed, Jaden Haldeman, Josh Liff, Noah Wiseman, 5th, 1:36.6

1600-meter run: Caleb Brannigan, 5:14; Jake Atwood, 5:26

4 x 100-meter relay: Malik Jackson, Justin Reed, Josh Liff, Noah Wiseman, 6th, 46.5

400-meter dash: Cole Enochs, 58.7

300-meter hurdles: Jaden Haldeman, 7th, 44.1; Justin Reed, 45.71

800-meter run: Jotham Lewis, 8th, 2:16.8; Jake Atwood, 2:18.4

200-meter dash: Noah Wiseman, 7th, 23.70; Josh Liff, 24.49

3200-meter run: Caleb Brannigan, 8th, 11:12

4 x 400-meter relay: dq

Pole vault: Wyatt Cory, 3rd, 9’ 6”; Cole Howland, 7’ 6”

High jump: Wyatt Cory, 7th, 5’ 4”

Long jump: Jaden Haldeman, 17’ 6 1/2”

Shot put: Wes Seyfang, 1st, 48’ 2 1/2”; Josh Liff, 37’ 9 3/4”

Discus: Wes Seyfang, 2nd, 142’ 3”; Jarron DeBold, 77’ 11”