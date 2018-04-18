Blue Lions split with Cavs

The Washington Blue Lion varsity baseball team finished a suspended game and then played their regularly-scheduled game against Chillicothe in Frontier Athletic Conference action Wednesday evening.

To begin things, Washington and Chillicothe completed a suspended game from April 6.

Washington won this game, 10-8 in eight innings. The game was suspended due to darkness in the eighth inning on April 6.

In the regularly-scheduled game, Chillicothe beat Washington, 3-0.

The Blue Lions are now 8-3 overall, 4-2 in the FAC.

Nick Barrett started for Washington. He pitched 4.1 innings with two hits and four runs (two earned). He walked two and struck out three. He hit three batters.

Grant Patterson was the winning pitcher for the Blue Lions. He pitched 3.2 innings with six hits and four runs (two earned) with three strikeouts and four walks.

Deleon started for Chillicothe and pitched 3.2 innings. He allowed four hits and three earned runs with three walks and three strikeouts. He hit two batters.

McCloy pitched 3.1 innings, taking the loss. He allowed six hits and six runs (three earned) with three strikeouts and two walks.

Riffe pitched one inning with two hits and one earned run.

Offensively for Washington, Jarred Hall went 3 for 4 with three rbi and three runs scored. One of his hits was a double.

Eli Ruth had two hits and drove in two runs.

Austinn Fore had two hits with one rbi and two runs scored. One of his hits was a double.

Eli Lynch had two hits, drove in two, scored one and hit a double.

Mathis was the only player with multiple hits (two) for the Cavs.

“It was good to get the win from the suspended game,” Washington head coach Mark Schwartz said. “We’ll take that. Chillicothe is a good team.”

Of the regularly-scheduled game, Schwartz said, “Their pitcher just shut us down tonight. He was on his game. We flat-out got beat. They were the better team tonight.”

The Blue Lions will host Hillsboro Thursday in a make-up of a game that was supposed to be played Monday, but was postponed due to cold weather.

Washington is at Jackson Friday.

Offensively for Washington (Game of April 6): George Reno, 0-1, 1 rbi, 2 bb, hbp; Grant Patterson, 0-2; Eli Ruth, 2-5, 2 rbi, 1 bb, fc, 2 sb; Tyler Rood, 1-5, 1 run 2 roe; Kenny Arboleda, 0-4, 2 fc, hbp; Nick Barrett, 1-5, 2 runs, sac; Austinn Fore, 2-4, 2 runs, 1 2b, 1 rbi, 1 bb; Ryan Schwartz, 1-3, 1 run; Ross Matthews, 0-1, 1 run, fc; Jarred Hall, 3-4, 3 runs, 1 2b, 3 rbi, 1 bb, 2 sb, fc; Eli Lynch, 2-5, 1 run, 2 rbi, 1 2b, roe, 1 sb.

Offensively for Chillicothe: Mathis, 2-6, 2 rbi; Corbin, 0-2, 1 run, 1 bb, sac, roe; Coats, 1-5, 1 run, roe, fc, 1 sb; McCloy, 1-3, 1 rbi; No. 9, 0-1, 1 run, fc; No. 12, 0-0, 1 run, 1 bb; Riffe, 1-3, 1 run, 1 bb, hbp; Benson, 0-4, 1 run, 1 bb, fc, roe; Valentine, 1-3, 1 run, 1 rbi, 2 bb, roe, 1 sb; Shoemaker, 0-3, 1 run, 2 sb, hbp; No. 24, 1-1; Cook 1-5, 2 rbi, 1 2b, roe.

RHE

W 010 231 03 — 10 12 6

C 200 030 21 — 8 8 3

In Wednesday’s regularly-scheduled game, Chillicothe defeated the Blue Lions, 3-0.

Kenny Arobleda started and took the loss for Washington. He pitched six innings with six hits and three runs (two earned) with two walks and two strikeouts.

Ross Matthews pitched one scoreless inning, allowing one hit.

McCloy was the winning pitcher for Chillicothe. He went the distance with three hits, eight strikeouts and one walk.

Chillicothe scored one in the first and two in the fourth.

The Cavaliers committed five errors, while Washington had two errors.

Tyler Rood, Arboleda and Nick Barrett each had singles for the Blue Lions.

Offensively for Washington: George Reno, 0-3; Eli Ruth, 0-2; Tyler Rood, 1-3; Kenny Arboleda, 1-3; Nick Barrett, 1-3; Austinn Fore, 0-2; Bailey Roberts, 0-1, roe; Grant Patterson, 0-0; Ryan Schwartz, 0-3; Jarred Hall, 0-2, roe, 1 sb; Christian Grove, 0-1, roe; Eli Lynch, 0-3, roe, fc, 2 sb; Eli Shaw, 0-0. LOB: 6.

Offensively for Chillicothe: Mathis, 1-4, 1 run; Coats, 3-4, 2 rbi, 1 2b; Corbin, 1-4; No. 24, 0-4, 1 sb; Benson, 0-4; Riffe, 1-3, 1 2b, 1 run, roe; Valentine, 0-0, 1 run, hbp, 2 bb; Shoemaker, 1-3, 1 rbi; Harris, 0-3, roe. LOB: 8.

RHE

C 100 200 0 — 3 7 5

W 000 000 0 — 0 3 3

Washington’s Jarred Hall gets a lead off second base during a Frontier Athletic Conference game against Chillicothe Wednesday, April 18, 2018 at Washington High School. http://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/04/web1_Jarred-Hall-vs-Chillicothe-4-18-2018.jpg Washington’s Jarred Hall gets a lead off second base during a Frontier Athletic Conference game against Chillicothe Wednesday, April 18, 2018 at Washington High School. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald