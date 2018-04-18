Waverly beats Blue Lions, 4-1

The Washington Blue Lion tennis team was back on the courts at Gardner Park Wednesday for a non-league match against Waverly.

The Tigers won the match, four courts to one.

At first singles, Jordan Behm lost to Brandon Niebert, 2-6, 2-6.

At second singles, Jack Luebbe fell to Colton Lambert, 2-6, 3-6.

Grant Kuhlwein won his match at third singles, 6-0, 6-2 over Patrick Copple.

At first doubles, Max Schroeder and Maria Pickerill lost to Chase Copple and Ryan Dunn, 1-6, 2-6.

At second doubles, Blaise Tayese and McKenzie Cress fell to Brandon Stutz and Alex Workman, 0-6, 1-6.

In j-v doubles, Washington’s Tony Kuenzli and Keiya Satoh lost a pro-set, 2-8.

Sam Schroeder lost a singles match, 6-8.

Washington is back in action Monday at home against Circleville.

