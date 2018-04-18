Lady Panthers blank McClain, 7-0

After falling at Greenfield to the McClain Lady Tigers earlier in the season, the Miami Trace Lady Panthers were able to return the favor with a 7-0 victory at home Wednesday afternoon.

Olivia Wolffe was the winning pitcher for Miami Trace.

She allowed just one bloop hit in the game. She struck out eight and walked two.

Burchett was the starting and losing pitcher for McClain.

“The girls hit the ball well tonight,” Miami Trace head coach Joe Henry said. “We needed this win.”

All facets of the game were on display for Miami Trace as the Lady Panthers had eight hits and allowed just one hit. Miami Trace did not strikeout in the game and committed no defensive errors.

Beatty had the hit for McClain, coming in the sixth inning.

Miami Trace scored all the runs they would need with five in the bottom of the first.

Kaylee Hauck singled and Kylee Rossiter hit a double

Jessica Camp followed with a double that made it 2-0.

With one out, Wolffe hit a double, scoring Camp.

Gracie Greene hit a double and Maddie Mossbarger also hit a double in the first inning.

Wolffe hit another double in the fifth inning, driving in two more runs.

Miami Trace is at Chillicothe Thursday for a game that was postponed from Monday and are at Hillsboro Friday. The Lady Panthers are at Clinton-Massie for a doubleheader Saturday.

Offensively for Miami Trace: Kaylee Hauck, 2-4, 1 run; Kylee Rossiter, 2-4, 2 2b, 2 rbi, 1 run; Jessica Camp, 2-3, 2 runs, 1 2b, 1 rbi; Tabby Landrum, 1-3, 1 run; Olivia Wolffe, 2-3, 2 2b, 1 run, 4 rbi; Hailey Gilpen, 0-3; Gracie Greene, 1-2, 1 run, 1 2b; Shalyn Landrum, 0-1; Maddie Mossbarger, 1-3, 1 2b; Krissy Ison, 1-2; Taylor Dawson, 0-1.

RHE

Mc 000 000 0 — 0 1 –

MT 500 020 x — 7 8 0