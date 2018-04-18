Lady Lion softball falls to Cavs

The Washington Lady Blue Lions varsity softball team hosted a Frontier Athletic Conference game against Chillicothe on Senior Day Wednesday, April 18.

Chillicothe won the game, 13-4.

Washington honored its three seniors, Maddison Osborn, Annie Semler and Tessa Yoakum prior to the game.

Brooklyn Devenport started and took the pitching loss for Washington. She pitched seven innings with 14 hits and 13 runs (seven earned) with five strikeouts and six walks.

Hall was the winning pitcher for Chillicothe. She threw seven innings with eight hits and four runs (all earned) with seven strikeouts and five walks.

Danika Marcum, Lilly Cowman and Maddison Osborn each had two hits for Washington. Cowman and Marcum each hit a double.

Corzine, Fulkerson and Winfield each had three hits for the Cavaliers.

Cunningham hit a home run and Johnson hit a double for Chillicothe.

The Lady Cavs scored three in the first, one in the second, two in the third and five in the fourth and one in the fifth to take a 12-0 lead.

Washington kept the game alive with four runs in the bottom of the fifth.

Washington (5-6 overall, 3-3 in the FAC) is at Jackson Friday at 5 p.m.

Offensively for Washington: Brooklyn Devenport, 0-1, 3 bb, 1 sb; Tessa Yoakum, 0-0, 1 run; Danika Marcum, 2-4, 1 run, 1 2b, 2 rbi, 1 sb; Maddy Jenkins, 1-4, 1 rbi; Lilly Cowman, 2-4, 1 2b, fc; Macy Miller, 0-0, 1 run; Maddison Osborn, 2-3 1 rbi; Brooklyn Foose, 0-2, 2 fc, 1 sb; Destanie Leach, 0-3, fc; Emma Funari, 0-3; Annie Semler, 1-2, 1 run, 1 bb.

Offensively for Chillicothe: Johnson, 1-5, 2 rbi, 1 2b; Corzine, 3-5, 2 runs, 1 rbi; Brown, 2-5, 1 run, 1 rbi; Cunningham, 1-1, 4 bb, 4 runs, 1 home run, 2 rbi; Fulkerson, 3-5, 2 runs, roe; Allison, 0-2, 1 run, 1 bb 2 hbp; Hall, 1-5, 1 run, 2 rbi, roe, 2 fc, 1 sb; Winfield, 3-5, 2 runs, 1 rbi, 2 sb; Dunham, 0-3, 1 rbi, 1 bb.

RHE

C 312 511 0 — 13 14 0

W 000 040 0 — 4 8 4

The Lady Lions honored their three seniors prior to Wednesday’s game against Chillicothe. (l-r); Maddison Osborn, Tessa Yoakum and Annie Semler. http://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/04/web1_Washington-softball-seniors-4-18-2018.jpg The Lady Lions honored their three seniors prior to Wednesday’s game against Chillicothe. (l-r); Maddison Osborn, Tessa Yoakum and Annie Semler. Photo by Mary Kay West Annie Semler takes a swing for Washington during a Frontier Athletic Conference game against Chillicothe Wednesday, April 18, 2018 at Washington High School. http://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/04/web1_Annie-Semler-4-18-2018.jpg Annie Semler takes a swing for Washington during a Frontier Athletic Conference game against Chillicothe Wednesday, April 18, 2018 at Washington High School. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald