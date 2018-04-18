Lady Lions beat Whiteoak, 5-3

In the first game of a doubleheader Saturday, April 14, the Washington Lady Blue Lions defeated the Whiteoak Wildcats, 5-3.

Brooklyn Devenport started and was the winning pitcher for Washington. She worked seven innings with six hits and three runs (one earned). She struck out 11 and walked four.

Gross started and took the loss for Whiteoak. She pitched six innings with seven hits and five runs (four earned). She walked one and struck out two.

Offensively for Washington, Lilly Cowman and Maddison Osborn led with two hits each.

Botts had two hits for Whiteoak.

After Whiteoak scored in the top of the first, Washington got on the board with two runs in the bottom of the third.

Destanie Leach began the inning with a walk. With one out, Danika Marcum grounded out with Leach advancing to second.

With two away, Leach went to third on a passed ball.

Leach and Marcum scored on a single by Devenport.

In the fifth for Washington, Emma Funari reached on an error and scored on a double by Corynn Chrisman.

Washington added two insurance runs in the bottom of the sixth.

Cowman singled with one out and Osborn followed with a single.

Brooklyn Foose singled, scoring Osborn and pinch-runner Macy Miller.

Washington will play at Jackson Friday at 5 p.m.

Offensively for Washington: Corynn Chrisman, 1-3, 1 2b, 1 sb, 1 rbi; Brooklyn Devenport, 1-3, 2 rbi, 1 sb; Maddy Jenkins, 0-3; Lilly Cowman, 2-3; Macy Miller, 0-0, 1 run; Maddison Osborn, 2-3, 1 run; Brooklyn Foose, 1-3, 2 rbi; Destanie Leach, 0-2, 1 run, 1 bb; Emma Funari, 0-3, roe, fc, 1 run; Danika Marcum, 0-1, fc, 1 sac, 1 run. LOB: 3.

RHE

W 100 000 2 —3 6 1

WCH 002 012 x — 5 7 2