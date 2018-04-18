Lady Lions 2nd, Blue Lions 4th at home invit.

On perhaps the most beautiful weather day yet this spring, the Washington Blue Lions held their annual track invitational on April 13.

The Lady Lions placed second and the Blue Lions were fourth. There were 12 schools competing.

Wheelersburg won the girls event with 128.5 points. McClain was third with 84, Zane Trace was fourth with 70, Hillsboro was 6th with 50 points, Circleville placed in a three-way tie for seventh with Cedarville and Leesburg Fairfield, all with 45 points.

On the boys’ side, Hillsboro won the 112.5 points.

Minford was second with 95 points, Wheelersburg was third with 77 points, McClain was fifth with 63 points, Circleville was seventh with 53 points and Leesburg Fairfield was ninth with 47 points.

The Lady Lions won three events and placed second in four.

Rayana Burns won the 400-meter dash in a time of 59.97.

Burns also captured the high jump, clearing 5’ 7”.

Burns was second in the 100-meter dash in 13.21, just .04 seconds behind McClain’s Chaden Pitzer.

Burns was second in the 200-meter dash with a time of 26.64, just .12 seconds behind Pitzer.

Maddy Garrison won the 1600-meter run in 5:43.73. Garrison was second in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:27.29.

Jaelyn Mason was second in the pole vault at 8’ 6”.

The Blue Lions’ Kameron Morris won the 2000-meter steeplechase in a time of 7:14.

Caleb Rice was second in the 110-meter hurdles in 16.44.

Sterling Smith placed second in the shot put with a throw of 42’ 6”.

Bryce Coy was second in the pole vault, clearing 10’ 6”.

Washington’s next track meet is Thursday at the Hillsboro Invitational at 4:30 p.m.

Washington girls results for April 13, 2018

100-meter dash: Rayana Burns, 2nd, 13.21; Kayla Welling, 11th, 14.97

200-meter dash: Rayana Burns, 2nd, 26.64; Jaelyn Mason, 8th, 29.06

400-meter dash: Rayana Burns, 1st, 59.97; Diya Patel, 18th, 1:27.90

800-meter run: Maddy Garrison, 2nd, 2:27.29; Abby Tackage, 16th, 3:04.81

1600-meter run: Maddy Garrison, 1st, 5:43.73; Cloe Copas, 5th, 6:09.47

3200-meter run: Cloe Copas, 3rd, 13:23.86; Alexa Harris, 10th, 14:58.28

100-meter hurdles: Raven Haithcock, 8th, 20.40

300-meter hurdles: Raven Haithcock, 16th, 1:00.15

2000-meter steeplechase: Diya Patel, 9th, 12:11

4 x 100-meter relay: Tabby Woods, Jaelyn Mason, Tahja Pettiford, Halli Wall, 5th, 55.84

4 x 200-meter relay: Tabby Woods, Tahja Pettiford, Halli Wall, Kayla Welling, 5th, 2:00.01

4 x 400-meter relay: Tahja Pettiford, Savanna Davis, Tabby Woods, Maddy Garrison, 3rd, 4:29.88

4 x 800-meter relay: Abby Tackage, Alexa Harris, Morgan Williams, Diya Patel, 8th, 13:31

High jump: Rayana Burns, 1st, 5’ 7”; Savanna Davis, 3rd, 4’ 8”

Pole vault: Jaelyn Mason, 2nd, 8’ 6”

Long jump: Savanna Davis, 12th, 14’ 0”; Tabby Woods, 16th, 13’ 3”

Shot put: Shawna Conger, 6th, 31’ 2”

Discus throw: Beth Wilt, 8th, 81’ 10: Hannah Haithcock, 18th, 66’ 1”

Washington boys results for April 13, 2018

100-meter dash:Jameson McCane, 9th, 12.47

200-meter dash: Gavin Meyers, 20th, 30.59

400-meter dash: did not participate

800-meter run: Brandon Underwood, 6th, 2:10.44; Nick Geiler, 21st, 2:37.37

1600-meter run: Kameron Morris, 5th, 4:58.73; Nick Geiler, 20th, 5:51.71

3200-meter run: Nick Geiler, 17th, 12:31.49; Cody Riley, 18th, 13:12.51

110-meter hurdles: Caleb Rice, 2nd, 16.44; Trent Langley, 3rd, 16.96

300-meter hurdles: Trent Langley, 5th, 44.82; Caleb Rice 12th, 48.21

2000-meter steeplechase: Kameron Morris, 1st, 7:14; Conner Lane, tie 10th, 8:36

4 x 100-meter relay: Caleb Rice, Jameson McCane, Bryce Coy, Shlok Shah, 4th, 47.80

4 x 200-meter relay: Caleb Rice, Trent Langley, Brandon Underwood, Shlok Shah, 8th, 1:41.50

4 x 400-meter relay: Kameron Morris, Chris Conger, Trent Langley, Brandon Underwood, 8th, 3:50.09

4 x 800-meter relay: Brandon Underwood, Cody Riley, Chris Conger, Kameron Morris, 8th, 9:56.0

High jump: did not compete

Pole vault: Bryce Coy, 2nd, 10’ 6”; Reilly Downing, 8th, 8’ 0”

Long jump: Levi Hites, 16th, 14’ 10 1/4”

Shot put: Sterling Smith, 2nd, 42’ 6”; Adrian Butterbaugh, 7th, 39’ 5”

Discus throw: Adrian Butterbaugh, 6th, 109’ 9”; Sterling Smith, 9th, 105’ 0”

Girls team scores

Wheelersburg, 1st, 128.5; Washington, 2nd, 99; McClain, 3rd, 84; Zane Trace, 4th, 70; Ready, 5th, 52.5; Hillsboro, 6th, 50; Cedarville, 7th, 45; Circleville, 7th, 45; Fairfield, 7th, 45; Blanchester, 10th, 44; Fairfield Christian, 11th, 36; Minford, 12th, 2.

Boys team scores

Hillsboro, 1st, 112.5; Minford, 2nd, 95; Wheelersburg, 3rd, 77; Washington, 4th, 65; McClain, 5th, 63; Cedarville, 6th, 54; Circleville, 7th, 53; Zane Trace, 8th, 51.5; Fairfield, 9th, 47; Blanchester, 10th, 43; Ready, 11th, 40; Fairfield Christian, 12th, 1.

