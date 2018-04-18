Lady Panthers youth basketball camps announced

The Miami Trace Lady Panthers will be holding their annual youth basketball camp from May 29 through June 1, 2018.

The camp will be broken into two sessions.

Elementary camp, grades 2-5, will run from 9-11:30 a.m. The Junior High group, grades 6-8, will be held from 1-3:30 p.m. Age groups are based on your grade level for the fall 2018 school year.

Cost will be $40 and includes a t-shirt.

There will be daily prizes given away from contests. The Lady Panthers, Coach Ackley, and his staff will be running the camp.

Registration forms will be available starting next week on the Miami Trace School website to print off.

You can also register the first day of camp. The camp is open to any child from any district. We hope to see you there.

If you have any questions please contact Coach Ben Ackley at 740-572-2690.