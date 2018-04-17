MT track wins tri-meet with Hillsboro, Xenia

On Tuesday, April 10, the Miami Trace track teams hosted a meet with Hillsboro and Xenia High Schools.

The Miami Trace girls won the meet with 65 points.

Xenia was second with 55 and Hillsboro third with 45.

The Panther boys won their meet, edging Hillsboro, 67-65.

Xenia tallied 43 points.

Miami Trace girls had eight first place finishes.

Katie Seyfang set a new school record in the discus, winning with a throw of 138’ 4”.

Seyfang also won the shot put with a distance of 37’ 1”.

Macy Creamer won the 100-meter hurdles in 17.4. She also won the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 51.3.

Shaylee McDonald won the long jump with a leap of 14’ 11 1/2”.

Sayler Preston won the pole vault at 7’ 0”.

Kylie Pettit won the 3200-meter run in a time of 14:00.

Magarah Bloom won the 1600-meter run in 5:42.

Creamer was second in the 100-meter dash in 13.5.

Pettit was second in the 1600-meter run with a time of 6:26.

Miami Trace was second in the 4 x 100-meter relay with a time of 56.0. That team was made up of Creamer, Isabella Vanover, Tori Morrison and Olivia Flerchinger.

Morrison was second in the high jump at 4’ 8”.

The Panther boys team placed first in six events.

Wes Seyfang won both throwing events. He won the shot put at 47’ 6” and the discus throw at 146’ 8”.

The Panthers won the 4 x 800-meter relay in 9:13. That team consisted of Jake Atwood, Simon DeBruin, Caleb Brannigan and Jotham Lewis.

Lewis won the 800-meter run in 2:09.

Wyatt Cory won the 110-meter hurdles in 17.8.

Henry DeBruin won the 3200-meter run with a time of 11:09.

The Panthers placed second in nine events.

Andrew Amore was second in the high jump, clearing 5’ 2”.

Cory was second in the pole vault at 11’ 6” and second in the high jump at 5’ 4”.

The 4 x 400-meter relay team of Atwood, Lewis, Simon DeBruin and Jaden Haldeman was second in 3:55.

Brannigan was second in the 3200-meter run in 11:15.

Justin Reed placed second in the 300-meter hurdles in 46.1.

The 4 x 100-meter relay was second in 47.9. Those runners were Haldeman, Keegan Terry, Josh Liff and Noah Wiseman.

Wiseman was second in the 100-meter dash in 11.7.

Miami Trace’s home track meet with Adena and Lynchburg-Clay, scheduled for Tuesday, April 17 was cancelled due to the continued cold weather.

The next meet on the schedule for Miami Trace is Thursday at Hillsboro at 4:30 p.m.

Miami Trace girls results for April 10, 2018

4 x 800-meter relay: Kylie Pettit, Grace Bapst, Anna Williams, Mackenzie Grafstrom, 2nd, 12:23

100-meter hurdles: Macy Creamer, 1st, 17.4

100-meter dash: Macy Creamer, 2nd, 13.5; Isabella Vanover, 4th, 13.9; McKenna Wilson, 14.2; Tori Morrison, 14.3; Olivia Flerchinger, 14.6; Shania Villaruel, 16.6; Xuexin Shi, 17.2

4 x 200-meter relay: Abby Arledge, Saylor Moore, Shaylee McDonald, Olivia Flerchinger, 2:03.3; Lilly Litteral, McKenna Wilson, Reagan Barton, Bridget Perkins, 2:07

1600-meter run: Magarah Bloom, 1st, 5:42; Kylie Pettit, 2nd, 6:26

4 x 100-meter relay: Macy Creamer, Isabella Vanover, Tori Morrison, Olivia Flerchinger, 2nd, 56.0; Lilly Litteral, Hayley Lucas, Alli Flumer, Lauren Morris, 1:11

400-meter dash: Reagan Barton, 4th, 1:13; Anna Williams, 1:18

300-meter hurdles: Macy Creamer, 1st, 51.3

800-meter run: Abby Arledge, 3:07; Mackenzie Grafstrom, 3:10

200-meter dash: Shaylee McDonald, 3rd, 29.51; Isabella Vanover, 4th, 29.57; Tori Morrison, 30.0; McKenna Wilson, 30.8; Lilly Litteral, 31.8; Saylor Moore, 32.2; Olivia Flerchinger, 32.3; Bridget Perkins, 32.5

3200-meter run: Kylie Pettit, 1st, 14:00

4 x 400-meter relay: Grace Bapst, Sayler Preston, Bridget Perkins, Isabella Vanover, 4:58

Pole vault: Sayler Preston, 1st, 7’ 0”

High jump: Tori Morrison, 2nd, 4’ 8”

Long jump: Shaylee McDonald, 1st, 14’ 11 1/2”; Abby Arledge, 4th, 13’ 9”; Saylor Moore, 12’ 7”; Shania Villaruel, 12’ 7”

Shot put: Katie Seyfang, 1st, 37’ 1”; Gretchen Ivers, 3rd, 28’ 11”; Lauren Morris, 21’ 4 1/2”; Taylor Edwards, 19’ 7”

Discus throw: Katie Seyfang, 1st, 138’ 4” – new school record; Gretchen Ivers, 3rd, 89’ 6”; Lauren Morris, 48’ 0”; Taylor Edwards, 47’ 6”

Miami Trace boys results for April 10, 2018

4 x 800-meter relay: Jake Atwood, Simon DeBruin, Caleb Brannigan, Jotham Lewis, 1st, 9:13; Henry DeBruin, Mcale Callahan, Shane Seymour, Trenton Crawford, 9:48

110-meter hurdles: Wyatt Cory, 1st, 17.8; Jaden Haldeman, 4th, 18.4

100-meter dash: Noah Wiseman, 2nd, 11.7; Malik Jackson, 12.1; Zach Smith, 13.4; Luke Carter, 15.2

4 x 200-meter relay: Justin Reed, Jaden Haldeman, Josh Liff, Noah Wiseman, 1:40.5; Riley Henry, Cole Howland, Devin Howard, Cole Enochs, 1:50.3

1600-meter run: Henry DeBruin, 2nd, 5:12; Caleb Brannigan, 3rd, 5:14; Mcale Callahan, 5:19; Jake Atwood, 5:23; Shane Seymour, 5:42; Trenton Crawford, 5:53

4 x 100-meter relay: Jaden Haldeman, Keegan Terry, Josh Liff, Noah Wiseman, 2nd, 47.9; Caden Bridges, Jarron DeBold, Aaron Morris, Jacob Morris, 56.2

400-meter dash: Cole Enochs, 4th, 1:00.5

300-meter hurdles: Justin Reed, 2nd, 46.1

800-meter run: Jotham Lewis, 1st, 2:09; Simon DeBruin, 3rd, 2:17; Shane Seymour, 2:32; Trenton Crawford, 2:35

200-meter dash: Andrew Amore, 28.0; Zach Smith, 28.2; Luke Carter, 31.3

3200-meter run: Henry DeBruin, 1st, 11:09; Caleb Brannigan, 2nd, 11:15; Mcale Callahan, 4th, 11:29

4 x 400-meter relay: Jake Atwood, Jotham Lewis, Simon DeBruin, Jaden Haldeman, 2nd, 3:55; Wyatt Cory, Cole Enochs, Cole Howland, Devin Howard, 4:05

Pole vault: Wyatt Cory, 2nd, 11’ 6”; Andrew Amore, 3rd, 9’ 0”; Cole Howland, 8’ 0”

High jump: Wyatt Cory, 2nd, 5’ 4”; Andrew Amore, 4th, 5’ 2”

Long jump: Andrew Amore, 2nd, 17’ 11”; Riley Henry, 15’ 3”

Shot put: Wes Seyfang, 1st, 47’ 6”; Josh Liff, 39’ 5”; Aiden Kingery, 31’ 5 1/2”; Jarron DeBold, 29’ 10”; Aaron Morris, 28’ 11”; Jacob Morris, 25’ 1”

Discus throw: Wes Seyfang, 1st, 146’ 8”; Caden Bridges, 81’ 2”; Jarron DeBold, 80’ 4”; Jacob Morris, 76’ 5”; Aaron Morris, 69’ 4”; Aiden Kingery, 67’ 4”

Cole Enochs (left) begins his leg of the 4 x 200-meter relay after having taken the baton from Devin Howard Tuesday, April 10, 2018 at Miami Trace High School. http://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/04/web1_MT-boys-handoff-4-10-2018.jpg Cole Enochs (left) begins his leg of the 4 x 200-meter relay after having taken the baton from Devin Howard Tuesday, April 10, 2018 at Miami Trace High School. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald Saylor Moore, at right, slows down after having made the exchange with Shaylee McDonald in the 4 x 200-meter relay at Miami Trace High School Tuesday, April 10, 2018. http://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/04/web1_MT-girls-handoff-4-10-2018.jpg Saylor Moore, at right, slows down after having made the exchange with Shaylee McDonald in the 4 x 200-meter relay at Miami Trace High School Tuesday, April 10, 2018. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald