BLT blanks London, 5-0

LONDON — The Washington Blue Lion tennis team visited former league rivals London for a non-league match Friday afternoon.

Washington won the match, 5-0.

At first singles, Jordan Behm defeated Telmo Cabalbascoe, 6-1, 6-2.

Jack Luebbe won his second singles match, 6-3, 6-0 over Filippo Bonfanti.

At third singles, Grant Kuhlwein topped Felix Vogel, 6-0, 6-0.

Max Schroeder and Maria Pickerill won the first doubles match, 6-1, 6-4 over Blayze Tipton and David Kennedy.

At second doubles, McKenzie Cress and Blaise Tayese beat Johnny Ren and Masataka Ono, 6-2, 6-1.

In j-v action, Tony Kuenzli and Keiya Satoh beat Casey Rees and Ben Trayn0r, 9-8.

Sam Schroeder lost to Jerod Coy, 4-8.

Washington is slated to host Jackson today at 4:30 p.m.