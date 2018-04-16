MT softball falls to Tigers, Mustangs

CIRCLEVILLE — The Miami Trace Lady Panthers varsity softball team made a trip over to Circleville Saturday, April 14 to take part in the Circleville tournament.

Circleville defeated Miami Trace, 10-0 in five innings.

Miami Trace also played Westfall and lost, 8-3.

The Lady Panthers had four hits and committed four errors.

Circleville had 13 hits.

Maddie Mossbarger was the starting and losing pitcher for Miami Trace.

At the plate, Mossbarger, Kaylee Hauck, Olivia Wolffe and Hailey Gilpen had hits for Miami Trace.

Offensively for Miami Trace: Kaylee Hauck, 1-3; Kylee Rossiter, 0-1, 2 hbp; Olivia Wolffe, 1-3; Jessica Camp, 0-2; Tabby Landrum, 0-2; Hailey Gilpen, 1-2; Gracie Greene, 0-2; Maddie Mossbarger, 1-2; Taylor Dawson, 0-2.

RHE

MT 000 00x x — 0 4 4

C 333 01x x — 10 13 –

In the second game of the day for Miami Trace, the Lady Panthers trailed 5-0 coming to bat in the second inning.

The Lady Panthers got on the board with a single by Tabby Landrum, a stolen base and a passed ball and an rbi single by Hailey Gilpen.

Miami Trace scored again in the fifth.

Mossbarger worked a walk and Taylor Dawson was brought in as a pinch-runner.

Dawson moved to second on a passed ball and scored on a ground out by Kylee Rossiter.

Miami Trace pulled to within two runs with a run in the sixth.

Jessica Camp led off with a double and Piper Grooms was sent in as a pinch-runner.

Tabby Landrum walked and Shalyn Landrum’s single scored Grooms.

Maddie Mossbarger pitched for Miami Trace and sustained the loss. Over seven innings, Mossbarger walked one, allowed 12 hits and eight runs (six earned).

Miami Trace (1-8 overall) was scheduled to play a Frontier Athletic Conference game at Chillicothe Monday. That game was postponed and has been rescheduled for Thursday, meaning the game against Greeneview for that day has been cancelled.

Weather permitting, Miami Trace will host Minford today at 5 p.m. and McClain Wednesday at 5 p.m.

Offensively for Miami Trace: Kaylee Hauck, 0-2, 2 bb; Kylee Rossiter, 0-3, 1 bb, 1 rbi; Olivia Wolffe, 1-4, 1 2b; Jessica Camp, 1-3, 1 2b; Tabby Landrum, 1-2, 1 bb, 2 sb, 1 run; Piper Grooms, 0-0, 1 run; Hailey Gilpen, 1-3; Shalyn Landrum, 1-3, 2 rbi; Maddie Mossbarger, 0-2, 1 bb; Taylor Dawson, 0-0, 1 run; Krissy Ison, 0-3.

RHE

W 050 000 3 — 8 12 –

MT 010 011 0 — 3 5 –