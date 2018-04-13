Jenkins’ hit lifts Lady Lions over Lady Panthers

On a beautiful Friday evening, the Washington Lady Blue Lions varsity softball team completed the first round of play in the Frontier Athletic Conference against their close rivals the Lady Panthers of Miami Trace High School.

The outcome was not decided until the bottom of the seventh with two outs as Maddy Jenkins delivered the game-winning hit for a 3-2 Washington victory.

It was, simply put, a well-played game with good pitching and good defense from both teams.

Brooklyn Devenport started and got the win for Washington. She pitched seven innings with four hits and two runs (both earned), 10 strikeouts and four walks.

Olivia Wolffe started and took the loss for Miami Trace. She pitched 6.2 innings with five hits and three runs (all earned) with 13 strikeouts and four walks.

Miami Trace got things started in the top of the first. With a runner on base, Jessica Camp hit her fourth home run of the season over the fence in left field. Kylee Rossiter scored on the round-tripper.

Washington got on the board in the bottom of the second.

Maddison Osborn and Brooklyn Foose walked and both scored on a double by Corynn Chrisman.

Finally, in the bottom of the seventh, with one out, Emma Funari walked.

After the second out was recorded, Devenport walked. Funari stole third and Devenport went to second on the play.

That brought Jenkins to the plate and she hit a ball into left-center field, scoring Funari with the game-winning run.

“This was a game where Coach Henry definitely had his squad ready,” Washington head coach Randy Elzey said. “This was a good battle. They’ve put it on us a couple of times the last few years.

“Our girls kept battling and I knew Joe’s team would keep coming at us,” Elzey said. “Once we got to the seventh inning and we could finish it, that was my speech to the girls: ‘we just need to finish here, end it here.’ And we were able to do that.

“Maddy Jenkins came up with a key hit there in the bottom of the seventh,” Elzey said. “Sometimes you can tell a lot by looking in a kid’s eyes and you could tell she was ready for the moment.

“We’re young and we’re going to keep battling back,” Elzey said. “Hat’s off to Miami Trace. We know they’re going to come after us. It’s a great rivalry.”

“We’re getting better,” Miami Trace head coach Joe Henry said. “I’m happy with what I saw tonight. The girls didn’t quit. It was a typical Miami Trace-Washington Court House game.

“My pitcher (Wolffe) was pitching great and their pitcher (Devenport) was, too,” Henry said. “It was just, whoever scored last was going to win. Both teams did great.”

Miami Trace (1-6 overall, 1-4 in the FAC) is scheduled to play at the Circleville Invitational Saturday against Westfall at 2 p.m.

Washington (3-5 overall, 3-2 in the FAC) is scheduled to host Whiteoak for a doubleheader Saturday at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Offensively for Washington: Corynn Chrisman, 1-4, 2 rbi, 1 2b; Brooklyn Devenport, 1-3, 1 bb; Maddy Jenkins, 2-4, 1 rbi, 1 2b, roe; Lilly Cowman, 0-3; Maddison Osborn, 1-3, 1 run, Brooklyn Foose, 0-2, 1 bb, 1 run; Annie Semler, 0-3; Destaine Leach, 0-2; Danika Marcum, 0-1; Emma Funari, 0-1, 1 run, 2 bb, 1 sb.

Offensively for Miami Trace: Kaylee Hauck, 0-2, 2 bb, 1 sb; Kylee Rossiter, 1-3, 1 run, 1 sac; Jessica Camp, 1-2, 1 run, 2 rbi, 1 bb, 1 home run; Taylor Dawson, 0-0; Tabby Landrum, 0-3; Olivia Wolffe, 1-3, roe; Shalyn Landrum, 0-1; Hailey Gilpen, 1-3; Maddie Mossbarger, 0-2, 1 bb; Krissy Ison, 0-3; Gracie Greene, 0-2.

RHE

MT 200 000 0 — 2 4 1

W 020 000 1 — 3 5 1

Maddy Jenkins, right, prepares to greet assistant coach Wendy Hawk after Jenkins had the game-winning hit in the bottom of the seventh for Washington in a Frontier Athletic Conference game against Miami Trace Friday, April 13, 2018 at Washington High School. http://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/04/web1_Maddy-Jenkins-reaction-after-winning-hit-against-MT-4-13-2018.jpg Maddy Jenkins, right, prepares to greet assistant coach Wendy Hawk after Jenkins had the game-winning hit in the bottom of the seventh for Washington in a Frontier Athletic Conference game against Miami Trace Friday, April 13, 2018 at Washington High School. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald Miami Trace players await teammate Jessica Camp, right, at home plate after Camp hit a two-run home run in the top of the first inning at Washington High School Friday, April 13, 2018. http://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/04/web1_Jessica-Camp-home-run-4-14-2018.jpg Miami Trace players await teammate Jessica Camp, right, at home plate after Camp hit a two-run home run in the top of the first inning at Washington High School Friday, April 13, 2018. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald