BCSC U9 falls to Warriors FC

The Big Cats Soccer Club U9 (under 9 years old) boys soccer team fell 4-2 to Warriors FC, out of Huber Heights, at the Warriors’ soccer complex on April 6, 2018. It was 36 degrees and raining throughout the game.

The Warriors got off to a fast start scoring two goals in the first seven minutes of the game. BCSC trailed 3-0 at the half.

The second half was a much different story as BCSC outscored the Warriors 2-1.

BCSC’s Carter Davidson raced through the Warriors’ defense to score in the opening minutes of the second half.

The score remained 3-1 for much of the second half until the Warriors tacked on their fourth goal with about six minutes to go.

BCSC had more possession of the ball and had more scoring chances throughout the second half and throughout the game.

Late in the game the BCSC’s pressure paid off again when Troy Hammond scored a goal, blasting his shot past the Warriors’ goalkeeper. The assist went to Cam Thoroman.

Cam Thoroman, left, eludes a defender from the Warrior FC, a team based out of Huber Heights, as he takes the ball up the field. Also pictured from the Big Cats Soccer Club is Matticks Hernandez. http://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/04/web1_Cam-Thoroman-pic.jpg Cam Thoroman, left, eludes a defender from the Warrior FC, a team based out of Huber Heights, as he takes the ball up the field. Also pictured from the Big Cats Soccer Club is Matticks Hernandez. Courtesy photo