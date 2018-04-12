MT track boys 3rd, girls 4th at Waynesville meet

On Friday, April 6, the Miami Trace track and field teams traveled to Waynesville to participate in their “Old KTC” Invitational.

The competition was tough and so was the weather. Athletes competed in the wind, rain, sleet, and snow.

“We will continue to work on overcoming adversity and focusing only on what we can control, which is ourselves,” Miami Trace head coach Brent Noes said. “Whatever Mother Nature gives us we will just have to learn to deal with it.

“We saw a lot of positive things tonight from some newcomers and also from some of our veterans,” Noes said.

“There were several 2017 State placers on the opposing teams who competed in the meet, so it was good for our athletes to see this caliber of competition,” Noes said. “Both our boys and girls teams realized that they could compete with those type of athletes.

“The girls finished fourth out of 13 teams and had a very strong showing,” Noes said. “The boys also had a strong finish placing third out of 14 teams.”

Oakwood won the girls meet with 131.5 team points.

Mason was second with 126 points, followed by Waynesville with 87.5 points and Miami Trace with 80 points.

Twin Valley South was fifth with 76 points.

Lebanon was sixth with 28 points and Dayton Christian was seventh with 19 points.

Blanchester was tied for eighth with Carlisle with 18 points.

In the boys meet, Mason won with 127.5 points.

Waynesville was second with 98 points, followed by Miami Trace in third with 81.5 points.

Oakwood was fourth with 71 points and Franklin was fifth with 59 points.

Twin Valley South was sixth with 54.5 points, followed by Carlisle in seventh with 35 points and Blanchester eighth with 29 points.

For Miami Trace, Noah Wiseman won the 200-meter dash in a time of 24.2.

Wes Seyfang won both throwing events for the Panthers.

Seyfang won the shot put with a throw of 47’ 9” and the discus throw with a distance of 134’ 2 3/4”.

Wyatt Cory was third in the 110-meter hurdles in 17.1.

The Miami Trace 4 x 100-meter relay team was third in 46.9. That team was composed of Jaden Haldeman, Keegan Terry, Josh Liff and Wiseman.

Haldeman was third in the 300-meter hurdles in 45.3.

In the girls’ event for Miami Trace, Katie Seyfang won both throwing events.

She won the shot put with a distance of 37’ 2” and the discus with a throw of 129’ 10”.

Macy Creamer was second in the 100-meter dash in a time of 13.5. She was also second in the 300-meter hurdles in 52.2.

Creamer was third in the long jump with a leap of 14’ 5”.

Miami Trace’s 4 x 100-meter relay team of Shaylee McDonald, Isabella Vanover, Tori Morrison and Olivia Flerchinger placed third in 55.0.

Miami Trace girls results for April 6, 2018

4 x 800-meter relay: Grace Bapst, Sayler Preston, Kylie Pettit, Mackenzie Grafstrom, 6th, 12:16

100-meter hurdles: Macy Creamer, 5th, 18.3

100-meter dash: Macy Creamer, 2nd, 13.5; Shaylee McDonald, 4th, 13.7

4 x 200-meter relay: Abby Arledge, Lilly Litteral, Saylor Moore, Olivia Flerchinger, 7th, 2:05.8

1600-meter run: Kylie Pettit, 6:23

4 x 100-meter relay: Shaylee McDonald, Isabella Vanover, Tori Morrison, Olivia Flerchinger, 3rd, 55.0

400-meter dash: Abby Arledge, 1:12.6; Reagan Barton, 1:14.6

300-meter hurdles: Macy Creamer, 2nd, 52.2

800-meter run: Mackenzie Grafstrom, 3:13

200-meter dash: Isabella Vanover, 8th, 30.9; McKenna Wilson, 31.4

3200-meter run: Kylie Pettit, 7th, 13:49

4 x 400-meter relay: Tori Morrison, Sayler Preston, Reagan Barton, Isabella Vanover, 7th, 5:29

Pole vault: did not participate

High jump: Tori Morrison, 7th, 4’ 6”; Shania Villaruel, 4’ 0”

Long jump: Macy Creamer, 3rd, 14’ 5” Abby Arledge, 8th, 12’ 9”

Shot put: Katie Seyfang, 1st, 37’ 2”; Gretchen Ivers, 4th, 28’ 0”

Discus: Katie Seyfang, 1st, 129’ 10”; Gretchen Ivers, 4th, 86’ 10 1/2”

Miami Trace boys results for April 6, 2018

4 x 800-meter relay: Jake Atwood, Simon DeBruin, Caleb Brannigan, Jotham Lewis, 4th, 9:07

110-meter hurdles: Wyatt Cory, 3rd, 17.1; Jaden Haldeman, 19.0

100-meter dash: Noah Wiseman, 4th, 11.6; Malik Jackson, 12.3

4 x 200-meter relay: Justin Reed, Jaden Haldeman, Josh Liff, Malik Jackson, 4th, 1:40.7

1600-meter run: Henry DeBruin, 7th, 5:15; Mcale Callahan, 5:23

4 x 100-meter relay: Jaden Haldeman, Keegan Terry, Josh Liff, Noah Wiseman, 3rd, 46.9

300-meter hurdles: Jaden Haldeman, 3rd, 45.3; Wyatt Cory, 8th, 47.1

800-meter run: Jotham Lewis, 2:19; Caleb Brannigan, 2:24

200-meter dash: Noah Wiseman, 1st, 24.2

3200-meter run: Simon DeBruin, 6th, 11:26; Mcale Callahan, 11:40

4 x 400-meter relay: Jotham Lewis, Henry DeBruin, Cole Enochs, Jake Atwood, 4th, 3:59

Pole vault: did not participate

High jump: Wyatt Cory, 6th, 5’ 6”; Andrew Amore, 5’ 0”

Long jump: Noah Wiseman, 4th, 18’ 3 1/2”; Andrew Amore, 17’ 3 3/4”

Shot put: Wes Seyfang, 1st, 47’ 9”; Josh Liff, 37’ 3”

Discus: Wes Seyfang, 1st, 134’ 2 3/4”; Jarron DeBold, 83’ 2”