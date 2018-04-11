Lady Lions beat McClain, 5-4 in 10 innings

It took extra innings to decide the outcome of Wednesday’s game between the Lady Lions of Washington High School and the Lady Tigers of McClain.

Finally, Washington won the game with a run in the bottom of the 10th, 5-4.

Jordan Kearns was the winning pitcher for Washington. She allowed six hits and four runs (two earned) with a career-high 16 strikeouts. She walked three batters.

Bolender started for McClain and pitched seven innings, giving up six hits and four runs (three earned) with four strikeouts and two walks.

Burchett came on in relief and sustained the loss for the Lady Tigers. She pitched 2.2 innings with two hits and one earned run. She walked one and struck out two.

Washington scored one run in the second and McClain took a 2-1 lead in the top of the third.

The Lady Lions scored to tie the game in the third and took a 4-2 lead with two runs in the fourth.

McClain tied the game with two runs in the fifth and then the two teams settled in for a bit of a siege over the next five innings.

Finally, in the bottom of the 10th, with one out, Brooklyn Devenport was hit by a pitch. She stole second and Maddy Jenkins was intentionally walked.

After the second out was recorded, Lilly Cowman came through with her third hit of the game, scoring Devenport with the winning run.

Jenkins had two hits for Washington and B. Smith and Easter each had two hits for McClain.

“Jordan started getting tired there in the seventh,” Washington head coach Randy Elzey said. “But she got out of the seventh pretty good. I looked in her eyes and asked her if she still had it and she said, ‘absolutely, coach.’ So we decided to leave her in.

“This is just a good team win overall,” Elzey said. “I thought I saw a lot of fire in all the girls tonight. Jordan led us on the mound, but we had some great defensive plays behind her. We’re a young team and we’re going to keep battling and keep getting better as the season goes along.”

“The way the girls competed, I can’t question that at all,” McClain head coach Ed Bolender said. “We look at the early innings where we kind of gave a couple of runs away. The scored two runs (in the fourth) and didn’t hit a ball out of the infield.

“It’s a learning process with a young team,” Bolender said. “After we got through the third and fourth inning, we really competed. You have to tip your hat to Court House, too. They did the same thing. We just have to find ways to make sure we make plays early to where it doesn’t cost us late.

“Cierra started for us and went seven,” Bolender said. “Kind of a hard luck starter, really. She probably pitched a little better than the results. And Kyla has just been a bulldog for us all season, beating Trace and Chillicothe in her last two outings.

McClain is now 2-2 in the FAC, 3-5 overall with a game Thursday at home against East Clinton. Friday McClain plays Hillsboro.

Washington is now 2-2 in the FAC with a non-league game at Clark Southeastern Thursday and a league game at home against Miami Trace Friday at 5 p.m.

Offensively for Washington: Corynn Chrisman, 1-5, 1 run, roe; Brooklyn Devenport, 1-4, 1 run, 1 rbi, 1 sb, hbp; Maddy Jenkins, 2-3, 2 bb; Jordan Kearns, 0-4, 1 run, 1 bb, 1 sb; Lilly Cowman, 3-5, 1 rbi, 1 sb; Kearria Marcum, 0-0, 2 runs, 1 sb; Annie Semler, 0-3, 1 rbi; Maddison Osborne, 1-4, 1 run; Emma Funari, 0-4; Brooklyn Foose, 0-4; Danika Marcum, 0-0.

Offensively for McClain: Pollard, 1-4, 2 runs, 1 2b; Beatty, 0-3, hbp; B. Smith, 2-4, 3 rbi, 1 run, 1 bb, roe; Stevenson, 0-4, 1 bb; P. Smith, 0-5; B. Rickman, 1-5; Anderson, 0-3; Easter, 2-4, 1 sb; Bolender, 0-4, 1 run, roe.

RHE

Mc 002 020 000 0 — 4 6 3

W 011 200 000 1 — 5 8 2

Washington’s Jordan Kearns slides safely into home during a Frontier Athletic Conference home game against the McClain Lady Tigers Wednesday, April 11, 2018. http://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/04/web1_Jordan-Kearns-scores-WHS-softball-vs-Mcclain-4-11-2018.jpg Washington’s Jordan Kearns slides safely into home during a Frontier Athletic Conference home game against the McClain Lady Tigers Wednesday, April 11, 2018. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald