Panthers run-rule Mustangs, 11-1

The Miami Trace Panthers varsity baseball team hosted a non-league game against the Westfall Mustangs Tuesday afternoon, April 10.

The Panthers defeated the Mustangs, 11-1 in five innings.

Tyler Eggleton started and was the winning pitcher for the Panthers.

He worked three innings with one strikeout, two walks, two hits and one earned run allowed.

Dalton Mayer pitched two innings for Miami Trace with one strikeout, two hits, no runs and he hit two batters.

Westfall scored what turned out to be their only run of the game in the top of the first inning with a single, an error and a fielder’s choice.

The Panthers tied the game in the bottom of the first.

Brady Wallace led off with a walk and stole second and third.

Drew Batson walked and Wallace scored on a wild pitch.

The Panthers scored what proved to be the winning run in the third.

Wallace walked and stole second. He went to third on a single by Batson and scored on a wild pitch.

The Panthers scored nine runs in the fifth.

Josh Gilmore led off with an infield hit and Wallace was hit by a pitch.

Batson hit a double to drive those runners home.

Batson moved to third on a ground out by Cody Brightman.

Heath Cockerill walked and stole second.

Austin Brown singled, scoring Batson.

Mason Snow followed with a single that scored Cockerill and Brown.

Mayer singled with Snow stopping at second.

James Munro walked and Gilmore reached on an error that allowed Snow to score.

Wallace singled, scoring Mayer.

Batson singled, scoring Munro and Gilmore.

“It was a good win against a very good Westfall team,” Miami Trace head coach Rob Smith said. “It was a good ballgame that we broke open in the bottom of the fifth.

“It was a very well-pitched game by Tyler Eggleton and Dalton Mayer,” Smith said. “It was just a solid victory for us. When we throw strikes and play defense, good things happen. And the bats woke up in the fifth.”

Miami Trace was at Jackson Wednesday and will play at Washington against the Blue Lions Friday at 5 p.m.

Offensively for Miami Trace: Brady Wallace, 1-3, 3 sb, 1 hbp, 2 bb, 1 rbi; Drew Batson, 3-3, 1 run, 1 2b, 3 rbi, 2 sb; Austin Mathews, 0-2; Cody Brightman, 0-1; Heath Cockerill, 0-2, 1 run, 1 bb, 1 sb; Austin Brown, 2-3, 1 run, 1 rbi, 1 sb; Mason Snow, 1-3, 1 run, 2 rbi; Dalton Mayer, 1-3, 1 run; James Munro, 0-2, 1 run; Josh Gilmore, 1-3, 2 runs, 1 sb.

RHE

W 100 00x x — 1

MT 101 09x x — 11