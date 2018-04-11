Lady Panthers fall to Fairfield Union

On still another overcast, cold April afternoon, the Miami Trace Lady Panthers varsity softball team hosted the team from Fairfield Union High School Tuesday, April 10.

Fairfield Union won the game, 25-7.

Maddie Mossbarger started for Miami Trace in the pitcher’s circle.

She pitched four innings with no strikeouts, two walks and 11 earned runs.

Olivia Wolffe pitched two innings with one strikeout, two walks and four earned runs and Kaylee Hauck pitched one inning with three earned runs allowed.

Miami Trace scored two runs in the bottom of the second.

Hauck singled and stole second.

Jessica Camp singled to score Hauck.

Wolffe hit a shot to the outfield for a single and an error on the play allowed Camp to score.

Fairfield Union scored five runs in the top of the third, helped by a couple of Miami Trace errors, a double and a home run.

Miami Trace answered right back with five runs in the bottom of the third.

Hauck started things off with a triple and Camp followed with a home run over the left field fence, her third of the year.

Wolffe then hit a double and Tabby Landrum drew a walk.

Hailey Gilpen singled in Wolffe and Krissy Ison bunted for a single that scored Landrum.

Shayln Landrum singled to score Gilpen putting Miami Trace in the lead, 7-5.

Fairfield Union had a three-run home run in the fourth off the bat of Snider.

The Falcons continued scoring as the game moved along with two in the fifth, four in the sixth and 11 runs in the seventh.

Miami Trace will play at Washington High School Friday at 5 p.m.

RHE

FU 005 324 (11) — 25 – –

MT 205 000 0 — 7 – –