MT baseball beats FAC rivals Hillsboro

While waiting for the temperatures to warm up, as they are predicted to do later this week, the Miami Trace Panthers hosted a varsity baseball game against Hillsboro on another cold April afternoon Monday.

The Panthers defeated the Indians, 6-4.

Austin Brown started and got the win on the mound for the Panthers.

He pitched 4.2 innings with four hits and two runs with one strikeout and three walks.

Mason Snow pitched two innings with two strikeouts, three walks, no hits and two runs (both unearned).

Austin Mathews came in to get the save with one strikeout in one-third of an inning. He hit two batters.

The Panthers scored three times in the bottom of the first.

Brady Wallace led off with a single, followed by a single off the bat of Drew Batson.

Heath Cockerill hit into a fielder’s choice that scored Wallace.

Cockerill stole second and both he and Batson scored on a single by Gavin Taulbee.

Hillsboro scored one in the top of the second on a walk to Boone and a fielder’s choice by Watson.

The Panthers scored two runs with two outs in the bottom of the fourth.

Josh Gilmore walked and Wallace hit a triple.

Batson followed with a single to score Wallace to make it 5-1, Panthers.

Hillsboro scored another single run in the fifth. Stanley singled and scored on a hit from Bell.

The Panthers posted an insurance run in the bottom of the sixth.

Wallace singled and stole second.

Batson singled in Wallace.

Hillsboro posted two in the top of the seventh.

Scott reached on a fielder’s choice. There followed walks to Stanley and Bell.

Anderson was hit by a pitch from Mathews to score a run and Thompson was then hit by a pitch to force in another run.

“It was a good league ball game on very cold night,” Miami Trace head coach Rob Smith said. “We had good pitching tonight, for the most part, and solid defense and some timely hitting.”

Miami Trace is now 5-2 overall, 2-1 in the FAC with a game at Jackson Wednesday evening.

Offensively for the Panthers: Brady Wallace, 3-4, 3 runs, 1 3b, 1 sb; Drew Batson, 3-4, 1 run, 1 sb, 2 rbi; Austin Mathews, 0-3; Heath Cockerill, 1-3, 1 run, 1 sb, 1 rbi; Cody Brightman, 0-2; Mason Snow, 0-1; Gavin Taulbee, 2-3, 2 rbi; Dalton Mayer, 0-3; Austin Brown, 1-3; Josh Gilmore, 0-2, 1 run.

RHE

H 010 010 2 — 4 4 0

MT 300 201 x — 6 10 1

Miami Trace’s Austin Brown gets a lead off first base during a Frontier Athletic Conference game against Hillsboro Monday, April 9, 2018 at Miami Trace High School. Brown was the starting and winning pitcher in the game for the Panthers. http://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/04/web1_Austin-Brown-MT-baseball-vs-Hillsboro-4-9-2018.jpg Miami Trace’s Austin Brown gets a lead off first base during a Frontier Athletic Conference game against Hillsboro Monday, April 9, 2018 at Miami Trace High School. Brown was the starting and winning pitcher in the game for the Panthers. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald