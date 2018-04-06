Frontier Athletic Conference honors top wrestlers

The Frontier Athletic Conference held its first-ever winter sports banquet on March 19, 2018 at Grace Community Church. The First Team wrestlers in 14 weight divisions were among the student-athletes recognized. In the first row, the third through seventh wrestlers pictured are from Miami Trace (l-r); Graham Carson, Mcale Callahan, Storm Duffy, Jaymon Flaugher and Jack Anders; (in back, the last two at right are (l-r)); Will Baughn and Colten McNichols of Washington High School.

Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald