Lady Lions suffer early season setbacks

The Washington Lady Blue Lions began the 2018 varsity softball season with a game against Leesburg Fairfield on March 26.

Perennial power Fairfield won the game, 8-0.

Kaiti White was the winning pitcher for Fairfield. She worked seven innings, allowing three hits, striking out 15 and not walking a batter.

Jordan Kearns started and took the loss for Washington.

She pitched seven innings with nine hits and eight runs (four earned). She struck out four and issued three walks.

Washington had hits by Brooklyn Devenport, Lilly Cowman and Kearns.

Offensively for Washington: Corynn Chrisman, 0-3; Brooklyn Devenport, 1-3; Maddy Jenkins, 0-3; Lilly Cowman, 1-3; Arianna Heath, 0-0; Jordan Kearns, 1-3; Annie Semler, 0-3; Danika Marcum, 0-2; Maddison Osborn, 0-2; Brooklyn Foose, 0-2. LOB: 3.

RHE

LF 320 201 0 — 8 9 0

W 000 000 0 — 0 3 6

The next game for Washington was against the Warriors of Adena High School on Saturday, March 31.

Adena won this game, 16-4 in six innings.

Washington had three hits in the game, collected by Jordan Kearns, Lilly Cowman and Maddison Osborn.

Adena had 13 hits, led by Jade Johnson, going 3 for 4 with a home run, a double and four rbi.

Abby Stark, Livia Sheppard and Sydnie Havens each had two hits for Adena.

Adena scored four in the second, while Washington responded with three in their half of the second inning.

The Lady Lions tied the game with a run in the third.

Adena retook the lead with one run in the fourth and broke the game open with eight runs in the fifth.

Abby Butler was the winning pitcher for Adena, working six innings with three hits and four runs (all earned). She struck out three and walked one.

Jordan Kearns started and suffered the loss for Washington. She pitched four innings with seven hits and 10 runs (five earned) with three strikeouts and five walks.

Brooklyn Devenport pitched two innings with six hits and six runs (three earned). She struck out two and walked one batter.

Offensively for Washington: Corynn Chrisman, 0-3; Brooklyn Devenport, 0-3; Maddy Jenkins, 0-3; Jordan Kearns, 1-1, 1 run, 1 3b; Lilly Cowman, 1-3, 1 run, 1 2b, 1 rbi; Annie Semler, 0-2, 1 bb, 1 run; Danika Marcum, 0-3, 1 run; Maddison Osborn, 1-2, 1 rbi; Emma Funari, 0-2, 2 rbi. LOB: 3.

RHE

A 040 183 x — 16 13 0

W 031 000 x — 4 3 5

Also on Saturday, March 31, Washington played the Lady Tigers of Circleville.

Circleville won this game, 20-10 in five innings.

Washington had nine hits in the game, led by Corynn Chrisman going 2 for 4 with three rbi, a triple and one run scored.

Maddy Jenkins went 2 for 2 with a double, two rbi and one run scored.

Brooklyn Foose was 2 for 3 with two runs scored.

Circleville scored nine runs in the first, five in the second and six in the third.

Washington scored 10 runs in the fifth inning.

Brooklyn Devenport started and took the loss for Washington. She pitched two innings with 15 hits and 14 runs (seven earned) with one strikeout and two walks.

Jordan Kearns worked two innings in relief with three hits, six runs (two earned) with two strikeouts and two walks.

Wickline was the winning pitcher for the Lady Tigers. Over five innings she allowed nine hits and 10 runs (six earned). She struck out eight and walked two.

Washington (1-3 overall, 1-0 FAC) is scheduled to host Frontier Athletic Conference opponent Jackson Monday at 5 p.m.

Offensively for Washington: Corynn Chrisman, 2-4, 1 run, 3 rbi, 1 3b; Brooklyn Devenport, 1-4, 1 run, 2 rbi; Maddy Jenkins, 2-2, 1 run, 1 bb, 2 rbi; Jordan Kearns, 1-3, 1 run; Lilly Cowman, 0-3, 1 rbi; Annie Semler, 0-2, 1 run; Danika Marcum 0-2, 1 run, 1 bb; Brooklyn Foose, 2-3, 2 runs; Maddison Osborn, 1-3, 2 runs, 1 rbi. LOB: 4.

RHE

W 000 0(10)x x — 10 9 6

C 956 0xx x — 20 18 1