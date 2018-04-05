Lady Lion softball tops Hillsboro, 13-0

HILLSBORO — The Washington Lady Blue Lion varsity softball team earned its first win of the 2018 season Thursday, 13-0 in five innings at Hillsboro.

Washington collected 14 hits and played error-free softball.

Jordan Kearns pitched the shutout for Washington, allowing just one hit. Kearns struck out eight and walked four.

Riley Moberly took the loss for Hillsboro. She allowed 14 hits and 13 runs (seven earned) with four strikeouts and three walks.

Six players had at least two hits for Washington, with Maddy Jenkins going 3 for 4 with two runs scored.

Brooklyn Devenport, Lilly Cowman, Danika Marcum, Annie Semler and Brooklyn Foose each had two hits for Washington.

Jordan Moberly had Hillsboro’s lone hit.

Washington scored three runs in the first, five in the second, two in the fourth and three in the top of the fifth.

Washington is now 1-3 on the season after losses to Fairfield, Adena and Circleville.

The Lady Lions (1-0 in the Frontier Athletic Conference) are at Chillicothe Friday and have a doubleheader scheduled for Saturday at home against Western Brown beginning at 11 a.m.

Washington will host Jackson Monday at 5 p.m.

Offensively for Washington: Corynn Chrisman, 0-4, 1 run; Brooklyn Devenport, 2-4, 2 runs, 1 sb; Maddy Jenkins, 3-4, 2 runs, 1 rbi; Jordan Kearns, 1-3, 2 runs, 3 rbi, 1 2b, 1 sb; Destanie Leach, 0-0, 2 runs, 2 sb; Lilly Cowman, 2-2, 1 rbi, 1 bb; Danika Marcum, 2-4, 2 runs, 2 rbi; Annie Semler, 2-2, 1 run, 1 rbi, 2 bb; Brooklyn Foose, 2-4, 2 rbi, 1 2b; Maddison Osborn, 0-3, 1 run, 1 sb.

RHE

W 350 23x x — 13 14 0

H 000 00x x — 0 1 6