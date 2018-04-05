Panther tennis wins 2018 season-opener

CHILLICOTHE — The Miami Trace Panthers tennis team opened the 2018 season Thursday with a match against Frontier Athletic Conference opponent Chillicothe. The match was played at the Ohio University branch campus.

Miami Trace defeated the Cavaliers, 5-0.

At first singles, Matt Fender beat Anders, 6-0, 6-2.

At second singles, Eli Schirtzinger won over Cowner, 6-1, 6-1.

Nate Taylor won by forfeit at third singles.

At first doubles, Adam Ginn and Jon Allen beat Maim and Hatfield, 6-1, 6-0.

Second doubles went to Paul Natzschka and Isaac Abare over Ratliff and James.

“Chillicothe (has) a very young team compared to (our) senior-laden team,” Miami Trace first-year head coach Greg Leach said. “Everyone played with confidence.”

The Panthers are scheduled to host Hillsboro for another FAC match Monday at 4:30 p.m.

MT beats Chillicothe, 5-0