Lady Panthers fall 2-1 to Cavs in home-opener

The Miami Trace Lady Panthers held their home-opener for the 2018 season Thursday, a Frontier Athletic Conference match-up against Chillicothe.

It was a well-pitched game for both teams as the Lady Cavs came away with a 2-1 victory.

Chillicothe scored one run in the second and one in the third.

The Lady Panthers scored their run in the sixth.

Kaylee Hauck led off the inning with a double.

Hauck later scored on a sacrifice fly by Jessica Camp.

Olivia Wolffe pitched seven innings for Miami Trace, taking the loss. She allowed two runs (both earned) on four hits with seven strikeouts and one walk.

Hall was the winning pitcher for Chillicothe with one run on three hits.

“Olivia pitched a real good game for us,” Miami Trace head coach Joe Henry said. “We’ve got to hit. Right now, we’re rocking, leaning and lunging and popping everything up.”

Miami Trace (0-2 overall, 0-1 FAC) is at Greenfield Friday to take on McClain in another FAC contest.

The Lady Panthers host Hillsboro for another conference game Monday at 5 p.m.

In other FAC games Thursday, Washington defeated Hillsboro, 13-0 in five innings and Jackson beat McClain, 14-4 in six innings.

Offensively for Miami Trace: Kaylee Hauck, 1-3, 1 run, 1 2b; Kylee Rossiter, 0-3; Jessica Camp, 0-3, 1 sac fly, 1 rbi; Olivia Wolffe, 1-3; Tabby Landrum, 0-3; Krissy Ison, 0-3; Taylor Dawson, 0-2; Ashley Campbell, 1-1; Maddie Mossbarger, 0-3; Gracie Greene, 0-1; Hailey Gilpen, 0-1.

RHE

C 011 000 0 — 2 4 1

MT 000 001 0 — 1 3 3

Kaylee Hauck scores for Miami Trace during a Frontier Athletic Conference game against Chillicothe at Miami Trace High School Thursday, April 5, 2018. http://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/04/web1_Kaylee-Hauck-MT-softball-vs-Chillicothe-4-5-2018.jpg Kaylee Hauck scores for Miami Trace during a Frontier Athletic Conference game against Chillicothe at Miami Trace High School Thursday, April 5, 2018. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald