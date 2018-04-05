Panther baseball falls to Cavaliers

The Miami Trace Panthers hosted Chillicothe for the Frontier Athletic Conference baseball opener Thursday evening.

The Cavaliers won the game, 14-1.

Chillicothe scored one run in the first and two in the fourth.

The Cavs scored six in the fifth, one in the sixth and four in the seventh.

The Panthers got on the board with a run in the bottom of the sixth.

Darby Tyree started and took the loss for the Panthers.

He pitched 4.2 innings with five runs (all earned). He struck out six, walked three and hit two batters.

Mason Snow came on in relief to pitch 1.1 innings. He struck out two, walked four and hit one batter with five runs (two earned)

Dalton Mayer closed out the game with one inning on the mound and allowed two runs (both earned). He walked one and struck out one.

McNish started and pitched six innings to get the win. He struck out eight and walked four.

McCloy pitched one inning for the Cavs.

“Scores don’t always indicate how games are going,” Miami Trace head coach Rob Smith said. “We had a chance there in the second inning. We had the bases loaded and Brady Wallace hit a shot, but they caught it.

“We’ve got to get better,” Smith said. “We’re very inexperienced right now. When I filled out the lineup tonight, seven of the 10 guys were on the j-v team last year. We’re inexperienced, but that’s no excuse not to do some of the little things we’re not doing right now.

“Chillicothe is a much-improved team,” Smith said. “They came out and capitalized on our mistakes. We’re going to have growing pains, but, we’re going to get better.”

Trailing 10-0, the Panthers kept their hopes alive with a run in the sixth.

Cody Brightman led off and reached on an error.

Brightman moved to second on a ground out by Gavin Taulbee.

Heath Cockerill hit a double that scored Brightman.

Miami Trace (3-2 overall, 0-1 FAC) is at Greenfield Friday to take on the McClain Tigers in another FAC match-up. Miami Trace is scheduled to host Graham Saturday at 11 a.m. and then return to FAC play hosting Hillsboro Monday at 5 p.m.

RHE

C 100 261 4 — 14 11 –

MT 000 001 0 — 1 2 –

Offensively for Miami Trace: Brady Wallace, 0-4; Drew Batson, 0-2, 1 bb; James Munro, 0-1; Cody Brightman, 0-3, 1 sb, 1 run; Gavin Taulbee, 0-3; Heath Cockerill, 1-2, 1 bb, 1 2b, 1 rbi; Austin Mathews, 0-3; Dalton Mayer, 1-3; Austin Brown, 0-2; Mason Snow, 0-2.

Offensively for Chillicothe: Mathis, 4-5; Chachin, 2-4; Coats, 3-5; Valentine, 1-4; Riffe, 1-2.

Miami Trace’s Heath Cockerill puts the ball in play during a Frontier Athletic Conference game against Chillicothe Thursday, April 5, 2018. Cockerill hit a double and drove in the Panthers’ only run in a 14-1 loss to the Cavs. http://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/04/web1_MT-baseball-Heath-Cockerill-4-5-2018.jpg Miami Trace’s Heath Cockerill puts the ball in play during a Frontier Athletic Conference game against Chillicothe Thursday, April 5, 2018. Cockerill hit a double and drove in the Panthers’ only run in a 14-1 loss to the Cavs. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald