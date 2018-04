Washington Lady Lion basketball will be hosting two youth basketball clinics in May.

The first one, for girls in grades K through 2, is set for Wednesday, May 16 and Thursday, May 17 from 4 p.m. until 5:30 p.m. at Cherry Hill.

The cost is $10 per participant.

The second clinic, for girls in grades 3 through 5, will be held at Belle Aire and will run Monday, May 21 through Wednesday, May 23 from 2:45 p.m. until 5 p.m. each day.

The cost of this clinic is $20 per participant.