Football field submerged

The football field at Gardner Park, home of the Washington Blue Lions, became at least partly submerged by the rising waters of Paint Creek Wednesday afternoon. After experiencing temperatures in the mid to upper 60’s Tuesday, it felt much more like winter Wednesday, as continued gusting winds sent a chill across Fayette County.

