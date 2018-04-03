MT baseball beats Eagles, Rams

Despite the continuing early spring rains, the Miami Trace Panthers recently contested two varsity baseball games.

Miami Trace played Madison Plains at the VA Stadium in Chillicothe Friday, March 30 and defeated the Golden Eagles, 13-2 in five innings.

Austin Mathews was the winning pitcher for the Panthers. He pitched five innings, striking out five with four walks and two hits. Both Plains’ runs were earned.

Madison Plains got on the board in the top of the first with a single, a hit batsman, a walk and a passed ball.

In the top of the second, the Golden Eagles drew three walks and a base hit gave them their second, and as it turned out, final run of the game.

In the bottom of the second, Heath Cockerill led off with a single and stole second.

Cockerill scored when Mason Snow reached on an error.

The Panthers took the lead with two runs in the bottom of the third.

Brady Wallace led off with a single. He stole second and third.

Drew Batson walked and stole second.

Cody Brightman delivered a sacrifice fly that scored Wallace with the tying run.

Mathews later drew a walk with the bases loaded to give the Panthers a 3-2 lead.

The Panthers busted the game open with 10 runs in the fourth.

Austin Brown led off with an inside-the-park home run.

With one out, Batson walked and Gavin Taulbee tripled to make it 5-2.

Cockerill singled, scoring Taulbee for a 6-2 score.

After Cockerill stole second and went to third on a wild pitch, Snow reached on an error that scored Cockerill.

Mathews kept the rally going with a single and a steal of second.

Dalton Mayer walked and Brown walked, scoring Snow.

Wallace singled, scoring Mayer and Brown and Batson laced a double that scored Brown and Wallace.

Batson would score when Brightman reached on an error.

“Overall, it was a good ball game,” Miami Trace head coach Rob Smith said. “We bounced back after getting beat pretty badly Wednesday by Hilliard Darby. It was just good to get out and play when most teams in the area weren’t able to play.”

Offensively for Miami Trace: Brady Wallace, 2-4, 2 runs, 2 sb, 2 rbi; Drew Batson, 1-2, 3 runs, 2 sb, 2 rbi, 2 bb; Cody Brightman, 0-2, 1 rbi; Gavin Taulbee, 2-3, 1 3b, 1 run, 1 rbi; Heath Cockerill, 2-3, 2 runs, 1 rbi, 2 sb; Mason Snow, 0-3, 1 run; Austin Mathews, 1-1, 1 run; Dalton Mayer, 0-2, 1 run; Austin Brown, 1-2, 2 runs, 2 rbi, 1 home run.

RHE

MP 110 00x x — 2 2 –

MT 012 (10)xx x — 13 9 –

Panthers beat Rams, 5-1

On Saturday, March 31, the Panthers hosted the Rams of Greeneview High School. That was originally scheduled to be a doubleheader at Jamestown. It was switched to a single game at Miami Trace High School.

The Panthers won the game, 5-1 to improve to 3-1 on the season.

Darby Tyree pitched the complete game, seven innings for the Panthers to earn the win.

He struck out three, issued four walks, allowed four hits and hit one batter. The Rams’ run was earned.

After a scoreless first inning, the Panthers dented the plate with a run in the bottom of the second.

Austin Mathews led off with a walk. He was advanced to second with a sacrifice bunt by Dalton Mayer.

After a walk to Jacob Hoppes, Mathews scored on a wild pitch.

The Panthers tacked on three more runs in the bottom of the third.

Drew Batson led off the third with a walk and steal of second.

He moved to third on a wild pitch and Gavin Taulbee drew a walk.

Heath Cockerill drove those runners in with a double.

A ground out by Mathews scored Cockerill, giving the Panthers a 4-0 lead.

In the fifth, Taulbee walked and was sacrificed to second by Mathews.

A single by Mayer put runners on the corners. Taulbee scored on a wild pitch.

Greeneview avoided the shutout with a run in the seventh on a single, two stolen bases and a fielder’s choice.

“Overall, it was a good outing against a much-improved (defensively) Jamestown team,” Miami Trace head coach Rob Smith said. “We ended up the week 3-1.

“We have to shore up some things, defensively,” Smith said. “We need to hit a little better in hitting situations.”

The Panthers are slated to play at home Wednesday against Chillicothe, the first Frontier Athletic Conference game of the season for the Panthers, at 5 p.m.

RHE

JG 000 000 1 — 1 4 1

MT 013 010 x — 5 3 4

Offensively for Miami Trace: Brady Wallace, 1-4, 1 2b; Drew Batson, 0-0, 1 run, hbp, 3 bb; Cody Brightman, 0-3; Mason Snow, 0-1; Gavin Taulbee, 0-0, 2 runs, 3 bb; Heath Cockerill, 1-3, 1 run, 1 2b, 2 rbi; Austin Mathews, 0-1, 1 run, 1 rbi, 1 bb, 1 sac; Dalton Mayer, 1-2, 1 sac; Austin Brown, 0-3; Jacob Hoppes, 0-2, 1 bb.

