Lady Lions win opening meet

The Washington Blue Lions opened the 2018 outdoor track and field season with a dual meet against Frontier Athletic Conference opponent Hillsboro Tuesday, March 27.

The Lady Lions won the girl’s meet with 68 points to 56 for Hillsboro.

The Indians won the boy’s meet, scoring 97 points to 30 for the Blue Lions.

Washington’s girls won eight events.

Savanna Davis won the high jump at 4’ 6”. Davis also won the long jump with a leap of 13’ 11”.

Hannah Patterson won the 100-meter hurdles in 20.60.

Patterson also won the 300-meter hurdles in 1:13.18.

Jaelyn Mason won two events for Washington.

She captured the 100-meter dash in 14.22 and the 200-meter dash in 30.13.

Maddy Garrison won the 3200-meter run in 12:05.0.

Cloe Copas won the 1600-meter run with a time of 6:06.05.

The Blue Lions took first place in four events.

The team of Brandon Underwood, Cody Riley, Chris Conger and Kameron Morris won the 4 x 800-meter relay in a time of 9:29.32.

Morris also won the 1600-meter run in 5:10.0.

Caleb Rice won the 110-meter hurdles in 16.99.

Trent Langley won the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 47.36.

Washington’s next meet is Saturday at the Rocky Boots Invitational at Nelsonville-York at 10 a.m.

Washington girls results vs Hillsboro March 27, 2018

Shot put: Bethany Wilt, 3rd, 26’ 7”; Abby Garrison, 6th, 23’ 2”.

High jump: Savanna Davis, 1st, 4’ 6”; Rachel Palmer, 2nd, 4’ 2”; Amaya Haithcock, 3rd, 4’ 2”

4 x 800-meter relay: Cloe Copas, Alexa Harris, Jessika Young, Rachel Palmer, 2nd, 13:04.45

100-meter hurdles: Hannah Patterson, 1st, 20.60; Raven Haithcock, 2nd, 22.60

100-meter dash: Jaelyn Mason, 1st, 14.22; Tabby Woods, 2nd, 14.87; Tahja Pettiford, 3rd, 14.90

4 x 200-meter relay: Savanna Davis, Hannah Patterson, Kayla Welling, Raven Haithcock, 2nd, 2:08.75

1600-meter run: Cloe Copas, 1st, 6:06.05; Alexa Harris, 3rd, 7:11.66

4 x 100-meter relay: Hannah Patterson, Jaelyn Mason, Tabby Woods, Tahja Pettiford, 2nd, 56.70; Amaya Haithcock, Jordan Montgomery, Morgan Williams, Mckenna Garren, 4th, 1:05.65

400-meter dash: Kayla Welling, 2nd, 1:14.22; Rachel Palmer, 3rd, 1:30.88

300-meter hurdles: Hannah Patterson, 1st, 1:13.18

800-meter run: Alexa Harris, 2nd, 3:20.81; Rachel Palmer, 3rd, 3:46.04; Aurora Wilson, 4th, 3:49.57

200-meter dash: Jaelyn Mason, 1st, 30.13; Mckenna Garren, 5th, 34.27; Rachel Palmer, 6th, 35.32; Jordan Montgomery, 7th, 37.41; Abby Garrison, 8th, 37.53; Jaina Applegate, 9th, 38.32; Jessika Young, 10th, 40.11

3200-meter run: Maddy Garrison, 1st, 12:05.0

4 x 400-meter relay: Cloe Copas, Savanna Davis, Tabby Woods, Tahja Pettiford, 2nd, 4:46.58

Discus throw: Bethany Wilt, 2nd, 82’ 11”; Abby Garrison 5th, 66’ 3”; Summer Munyon, 8th, 32’ 5”

Long jump: Savanna Davis, 1st, 13’ 11”; Tabby Woods, 2nd, 13’ 0”; Jaelyn Mason, 3rd, 12’ 6”; Jaina Applegate, tie 6th, 10’ 2”; Jordan Montgomery, 8th, 9’ 11”; Morgan Williams, 9th, 9’ 1”

Washington boys results vs Hillsboro March 27, 2018

Discus throw: Adrian Butterbaugh, 2nd, 111’ 10”; Sterling Smith, 6th, 98’ 5”; Dakota Weikle, 7th, 73’ 9”; Trevor Minyo, 8th, 69’ 3”

Long jump: Bryce Coy, 3rd 15’ 8”; Levi Hites, 4th, 13’ 10”

4 x 800-meter relay: Brandon Underwood, Cody Riley, Chris Conger, Kameron Morris, 1st, 9:29.32

110-meter hurdles: Caleb Rice, 1st, 16.99; Trent Langley, 2nd, 17.02

100-meter dash: Levi Hites, 3rd, 12.47; Shlok Shah, 6th, 12.99; Gavin Myers, 11th, 16.10; Jordan Rohrer, 12th, 17.33

4 x 200-meter relay: Jamie McCane, Conner Frederick, Logan Rhoades, Trent Langley 3rd 1:54.78

1600-meter run: Kameron Morris, 1st, 5:10.0; Nick Geiler, 6th, 5:57.0

4 x 100-meter relay: Levi Hites, Bryce Coy, Logan Rhoades, Jamie McCane, 3rd, 52.01

400-meter dash: Caleb Rice, 5th, 1:07.09

300-meter hurdles: Trent Langley, 1st, 47.36

800-meter run: Brandon Underwood, 3rd, 2:29.56; Nick Geiler, 6th, 2:40.65

200-meter dash: Preston Hines, 8th, 30.12; Reilly Downing 9th, 31.89; Gabe Pickerill, 10th, 33.85; Gavin Myers, 11th, 34.60; Jordan Rohrer, 12th, 37.86

3200-meter run: Cody Riley, 4th, 14:05.0

4 x 400-meter relay: Kameron Morris, Shlok Shah, Trent Langley, Brandon Underwood, 2nd 4:17.0

High jump: no height

Shot put: Adrian Butterbaugh, 3rd, 39’ 4”; Sterling Smith, 4th, 36’ 10”; Dakota Weikle, 6th, 30’ 10”

The Washington Lady Blue Lions swept the first three spots in the 100-meter dash at the season’s first track meet Tuesday, March 27, 2018 at Washington High School. Pictured (l-r); Jaelyn Mason, 1st; Tahja Pettiford, 3rd and Tabby Woods, 2nd. http://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/03/web1_Lady-Lions-100-meter-dash-3-27-2018.jpg The Washington Lady Blue Lions swept the first three spots in the 100-meter dash at the season’s first track meet Tuesday, March 27, 2018 at Washington High School. Pictured (l-r); Jaelyn Mason, 1st; Tahja Pettiford, 3rd and Tabby Woods, 2nd. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald Caleb Rice clears a hurdle on his way to winning the 110-meter event for the Blue Lions at Washington High School Tuesday, March 27, 2018. http://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/03/web1_Caleb-Rice-110-hurdles-3-27-2018.jpg Caleb Rice clears a hurdle on his way to winning the 110-meter event for the Blue Lions at Washington High School Tuesday, March 27, 2018. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald