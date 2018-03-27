Lady Panthers fall in 9 at EC

LEES CREEK — The Miami Trace Lady Panthers opened the 2018 varsity softball season with a game at former SCOL opponent East Clinton Monday, March 26.

East Clinton won the game, 6-5 in nine innings.

The Lady Astros took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning.

In the top of the second, Miami Trace scored twice to take a 2-1 lead.

Olivia Wolffe hit a triple to right field and Gracie Greene was sent in as a pinch-runner.

Greene scored on a double by Kylee Rossiter who also later scored.

After a scoreless third and fourth inning, Miami Trace added a run in the top of the fifth.

Krissy Ison led off with a single and moved to second in a fielder’s choice by Gilpen.

Shalyn Landrum followed with a single to score Ison.

East Clinton pulled to within one run, scoring in the bottom of the fifth.

Miami Trace led 3-2 going into the bottom of the seventh. However, East Clinton tied the game with a pair of singles, a walk and an error.

Jessica Camp hit a solo home run in the top of the eighth for Miami Trace.

East Clinton responded, tying the game in the bottom of the eighth.

With the game knotted at 4 all, Rossiter singled for the Lady Panthers in the top of the ninth. She scored on a hit by Gilpen.

In the bottom of the ninth, East Clinton loaded the bases with a walk, an error and another walk.

Smith drove in two for the Astros for the walk-off win.

Miami Trace is back in action Saturday with a tri-match at home with Fairfield Union and London, beginning at 10 a.m.

Offensively for Miami Trace: Kaylee Hauck, 0-4, 1 bb; Tabby Landrum, 0-4; Jessica Camp, 2-4, 1 run, 1 rbi, 1 home run; Olivia Wolffe, 1-4, 1 run, 1 3b; Kylee Rossiter, 2-4, 2 runs, 1 rbi, 2 2b; Hailey Gilpen, 1-4, 2 rbi; Maddie Mossbarger, 0-4; Shalyn Landrum, 1-3; Gracie Greene (pinch-runner), 1 run.

RHE

MT 020 010 011 — 5 8 9

EC 100 010 112 — 6 7 1

In other high school softball games Monday, Fairfield defeated Washington, 8-0; Vinton County beat McClain, 23-0; Unioto topped HIllsboro, 17-0 and Alexander beat Jackson, 12-10.