Lady Panthers honored at banquet

Miami Trace held a girls basketball banquet Wednesday, March 21, 2018. The team is pictured in the gymnasium with their gold basketball for winning the Frontier Athletic Conference with a record of 10-0. (in front, l-r); ball girls, Zoey Grooms and Gracie Lovett; (middle, l-r); Magarah Bloom, Shania Villaruel, Becca Ratliff, Krissy Ison and Gracee Stewart; (back, l-r); Ella Coe, Piper Grooms, Olivia Fliehman, Regan Barton, Aubrey McCoy, Tori Evans, Victoria Fliehman, Morgan Miller, Tanner Bryant, Shaylee McDonald, Cassidy Lovett, Olivia Wolffe, Gracie Bapst, Aubrey Wood, Addy Little and Aubrey Schwartz.

The gold basketball for winning the 2017-18 Frontier Athletic Conference championship with a record of 10-0.