Quartet receives All-Ohio honors

Four local prep basketball players, two from Miami Trace High School and two from Washington High School, were recently named to the Division II All-Ohio girls basketball team by a statewide media panel.

Miami Trace seniors Tanner Bryant and Victoria Fliehman were named Second Team, All-Ohio.

Washington junior Hannah Haithcock was named Special Mention, All-Ohio and sophomore Rayana Burns was named Honorable Mention, All-Ohio.

Bryant averaged 14.0 points, 9 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2 steals per game.

Bryant shot 80 percent from the free throw line, 44 percent from the field and surpassed the 1,000-point mark for her career.

Fliehman averaged 13 points, 7.5 rebounds, 3 assists and 2 steals per game.

She shot 76 percent from the line and 47 percent from the floor. She also eclipsed the 1,000-point plateau for her career this season.

Haithcock averaged 17 points and 9.7 rebounds per game to go along with 1.7 assists, 1.9 steals and 1.5 blocked shots per game.

She surpassed 1,000 points for her career shooting 48.4 percent from two-point range, 35.2 percent from behind the three-point arc and 77 percent from the foul line.

Burns averaged 8.8 points, 6.5 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 2.9 steals per game while shooting 39.2 percent from the field.

The teams were selected by members of the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association. The Associated Press no longer coordinates postseason honors for high school sports.

2018 DIVISION II OPSWA ALL-OHIO GIRLS BASKETBALL

FIRST TEAM

Lilly Ritz, Cambridge, 6-2, sr., 20.0; Aaliyah Currence, New Philadelphia 5-10, jr., 19.5; Naz Hillmon, Gates Mills Gilmour Academy, 6-2, sr., 21.1; Casey Smith, Pepper Pike Orange, 5-7, jr., 23.0; Dayshanette Harris, Youngstown Ursuline, 5-7, jr., 24.0; Robin Campbell, Alliance Marlington, 5-4, sr., 20.5; Zia Cooke, Toledo Rogers, 5-9, jr., 22.4; Casey Santoro, Bellevue, 5-4, soph., 22.0; Maddie Frederick, Tipp City Tippecanoe, 6-0, sr., 15.8; Shai McGruder, Trotwood-Madison, 6-1, sr., 25.9.

CO-PLAYERS OF THE YEAR — Maddie Frederick, Tipp City Tippecanoe & Naz Hillmon, Gates Mills Gilmour Academy.

COACH OF THE YEAR — John Carmigiano, Lodi Cloverleaf.

SECOND TEAM

Alexis Stevens, Caledonia River Valley, 5-7, soph., 17.2; Chloe Davis, Carroll Bloom-Carroll, 6-1, jr., 15.4; Brandyce Smith, Lorain Clearview, sr., 18; Natalie Zuchowski, Beloit West Branch, 6-3, sr., 13.4; Helaina Limas, Lodi Cloverleaf, 5-7, sr., 21.8; Abigail Fogle, Upper Sandusky, 5-4, sr., 20.5; Madison Royal-Davis, Toledo Rogers, 5-11, fr., 16.3; Tanner Bryant, Miami Trace, 5-11, sr., 14.0; Victoria Fliehman, Miami Trace, 6-0, sr., 13.0; Hunter Stidham, Germantown Valley View, 5-10, sr., 21.0.

THIRD TEAM

Bailee Smith, Zanesville Maysville, 5-5, fr., 17.1; Emily Holzopfel, Rayland Buckeye Local, 5-8, jr., 24.7; Claire Dolan, Perry, 5-5, sr., 13.5; Annie Pavlansky, Cortland Lakeview, 6-0, sr., 21.4; Faith Williams, Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary, 5-8, sr., 12.4; Emily Poling, Defiance, 5-8, sr., 13.1; Logan Harris, Oak Harbor, 6-1, jr., 19.5; Kendyl Mick, Thornville Sheridan, 5-9, soph., 13.3; Paige Garr, Goshen, 5-8, jr., 21.0; Layne Ferrell, Franklin, 6-1, jr., 23.5; Clarissa Craig, Cincinnati St. Bernard Roger Bacon, 6-2, fr., 11.6.

SPECIAL MENTION

Mikayla Poole, Carrollton; Destiny Hutcheson, Duncan Falls Philo; Madison Hunter, New Concord John Glenn; Kadai Green-Tucker, Columbus South; Maddy Vincent, Bexley; Carlisa Strickland, Columbus Independence; Hannah Coleman, London; Sydney Bourquin, Plain City Jonathan Alder; Peighton Taylor, Shaker Heights Laurel; Annika Corcoran, Gates Mills Gilmour Academy; Guiliana Marinozzi, Shaker Heights Laurel; Bryana Housley, Norton; Hannah Haithcock, Washington; Emma Broerman, Hamilton Badin; Jocie Fisher, Chillicothe Unioto, Kate Liston, Vincent Warren, Cassie Bentley, McArthur Vinton County, Rebekah Green, Jackson.

HONORABLE MENTION

Faith Williams, Elyria Catholic; Brooke Rebman, Lorain Clearview; Kaydan Lawson, Pepper Pike Orange; Lydia Gattozzi, Cleveland Heights Beaumont; Sarah Bohn, Gates Mills Gilmour Academy; Hannah Root, Jefferson Area; Maddie Edgerly, Bay Village Bay; Carly Perusek, Gates Mills Hawken.

Grace Crawford, Toledo Central Catholic; Shyah Wheeler, Elida; Alissa Stahler, Lima Shawnee; Nashail Shelby, Ontario; Heidi Marshall, Clyde; Cassidy Crawford, Willard.

Brooke Brown, Heath; Sharae Brown, Columbus Linden McKinley; Malorie Colwell, London; Megan Davis, Hebron Lakewood; Oumoul Lhom, Columbus International; Morgan Scowden, Delaware Buckeye Valley; London Woods, Columbus Independence.

Rayana Burns, Washington; Kenzie McConnell, Circleville; Jill Congrove, Circleville Logan Elm; Zoiee Smith, Waverly; Alex Barnes, Gallipolis Gallia Academy; Maddy Stegbauer, Greenfield McClain; Rachel Cooke, Thornville Sheridan; Emily Jackson, Vincent Warren; Morgan Bentley, McArthur Vinton County.

Emily Byrne, Cin. McNicholas; Lauren Hapgood, Dayton Oakwood; Cassidy Hofacker, Bellbrook; Julia Keller, Dayton Carroll; Allison Mader, Tipp City Tippecanoe; Mikala Morris, Springfield Kenton Ridge; Sky Thomas, Cin. Wyoming.

Kayla Hovorka, Beloit West Branch; Andrea Radcliff, Ravenna Southeast; Mackenzie Maze, Warren Howland; Kelsey Hosey, Norton; Javaan Rogers, Akron Buchtel; Sarah Bury, Poland; Rachel Bolyard, Streetsboro.

Jordyn Kiser, Dover; Milana Harmon, Uhrichsville Claymont; Makayla Abram, Steubenville; Macie Jarrett, Zanesville Maysville; Jenna Riccardo, Lisbon Beaver; Kenzie Newsom, Zanesville; Angela Starre, Carrollton; Katie Bradshaw, St. Clairsville.