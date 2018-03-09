Panther bowlers conclude successful 2017-18 season

The Miami Trace Panthers boys bowling team recently finished what head coach Ron Amore Sr. described as “the best season ever for bowling.”

In the 2017-18 season, the Panthers compiled a Frontier Athletic Conference record of 13-2, finishing as co-champions with Hillsboro.

The Panthers lost a total of three matches on the season, including outside the conferenece to Jonathan Alder, putting their overall record at 17-3.

Miami Trace also won the LeElla Baker Bash, defending last year’s title against eight other teams.

Jackson Perkins and Andrew Amore were named First Team, All-FAC and Amore was the FAC Bowler of Year.

In the Sectional tournament, Miami Trace placed fourth with a team score of 3,787.

That placement qualified the Panthers on to the District tournament where they placed second to District champs Lynchburg-Clay with a score of 3,653.

The Panthers have five seniors on the team this season: Tony Alltop, Quinton Waits, Blake Bradshaw, Charlie Milstead and Jackson Perkins.

“They will all be missed next year,” Amore Sr. said.

The Panthers will be among those honored at the FAC winter sports banquet on March 19.

Miami Trace Panthers bowling team (front, l-r); James Alyson, Jay Caudill, Blake Bradshaw; (back, l-r); Coach Ron Amore Sr., Quinton Waits, Charley Milstead, Mike West, Andrew Amore and Jackson Perkins. Not pictured: Tony Alltop. Photo by Aaron Hammond