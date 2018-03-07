High School Scores

Tuesday’s Scores
By The Associated Press
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Division I
Region 1
Massillon Jackson 45, Chagrin Falls Kenston 37
Solon 48, Cle. St. Joseph 32
Division I
Region 2
Strongsville 33, Notre Dame Academy 27
Wadsworth 47, Perrysburg 33
Division I
Region 3
Pickerington Cent. 58, Gahanna Lincoln 44
Westerville S. 62, Newark 57
Division II
Region 5
Akr. SVSM 50, Beloit W. Branch 47
Gates Mills Gilmour 65, Bay Village Bay 36
Division II
Region 6
Bellevue 71, Norton 60
Tol. Rogers 54, Napoleon 34
Division II
Region 7
New Philadelphia 53, Caledonia River Valley 31
Thornville Sheridan 41, Cambridge 39
Division II
Region 8
Bellbrook 42, Franklin 27
Tipp City Tippecanoe 50, Bloom-Carroll 28
Division III
Region 10
Ottawa-Glandorf 48, Findlay Liberty-Benton 37
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU