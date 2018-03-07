High School Scores

Tuesday’s Scores

By The Associated Press

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Division I

Region 1

Massillon Jackson 45, Chagrin Falls Kenston 37

Solon 48, Cle. St. Joseph 32

Division I

Region 2

Strongsville 33, Notre Dame Academy 27

Wadsworth 47, Perrysburg 33

Division I

Region 3

Pickerington Cent. 58, Gahanna Lincoln 44

Westerville S. 62, Newark 57

Division II

Region 5

Akr. SVSM 50, Beloit W. Branch 47

Gates Mills Gilmour 65, Bay Village Bay 36

Division II

Region 6

Bellevue 71, Norton 60

Tol. Rogers 54, Napoleon 34

Division II

Region 7

New Philadelphia 53, Caledonia River Valley 31

Thornville Sheridan 41, Cambridge 39

Division II

Region 8

Bellbrook 42, Franklin 27

Tipp City Tippecanoe 50, Bloom-Carroll 28

Division III

Region 10

Ottawa-Glandorf 48, Findlay Liberty-Benton 37