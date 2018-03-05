MT’s McCord competes at State

COLUMBUS — Miami Trace freshman Gabby McCord made her debut at the Division II State bowling tournament Saturday morning at Wayne Webb’s Columbus Bowl on South High Street.

Several hundred people, many with periscopes to see over the throngs in front of them and many carrying stepladders, crowded into the 48-lane facility to cheer on Ohio’s best Division II bowlers.

McCord finished a very respectable 20th out of 103 total Division II girls.

McCord was the second-highest freshman placer out of just 10 total freshmen taking part.

There were 16 teams and 16 individuals.

All the student-athletes bowled as individuals, as well as the teams competing for a team championship.

McCord bowled a three-game series total of 532.

The top series score was 684 by Lima Bath senior Bryana Twining.

The top freshman score was 549 by Lorrie Decker of Van Wert, who placed 14th overall.

McCord’s first game of 213 was her best.

She followed that with a 146 and then finished with a 173.

Fairport Harbor Fairport Harding won the Division II girls title with a team score of 3,225 defeating Coldwater (3,150) in the finals.

Logan Elm’s team was 10th with a score of 2,841.

“I was really nervous,” McCord said.

McCord stated that her personal best one-game score this season was a 228.

“As the first game went on, I got into it,” McCord said. “I was ready to keep bowling and doing well.

“In my second game, I couldn’t pick up any 10-pins or anything,” McCord said. “That’s what made me mad. That’s why I pulled my hair up. Then I let it back down after I calmed down.

“I regrouped a little bit in the third game,” McCord said. “Not as much as I hoped I would. I’ll take it. I beat my District score by seven.”

McCord did not hesitate when asked what her expectations are for the 2018-19 bowling season.

“To make it to State again,” McCord said. “If not, it’s okay.”

The list of folks McCord expressed her thankfulness and appreciation to included: her grandmother, her mother and father and step-mom, and coach and Miami Trace Athletic Director Aaron Hammond.

“It was really exciting,” Miami Trace girls bowling coach Diane Amore said. “I knew she was going to do, maybe not perfect, but I knew she was going to do well. And she did very well. Especially being a freshman.

“The experience for Gabby today was awesome,” Amore said. “That’s going to probably do more for her than if she had won it.

“She can take (this experience) and carry that on to the team next year,” Amore said. “That’s going to help prepare her for anything she does.

“What’s unique about bowling is, it’s a life-long sport,” Amore said. “Whether it’s in high school bowling or junior league tournaments, you make friends that can be life-long friends. If Gabby gets more involved in bowling, she’s going to start seeing some of these kids more often. Some of these kids have friends across the state because of bowling.”

McCord will next be playing softball in the spring season that starts in three weeks.

Miami Trace freshman Gabby McCord prepares to release the ball during the Division II State bowling tournament at Wayne Webb’s Columbus Bowl Saturday, March 3, 2018. http://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/03/web1_Gabby-McCord-at-State-bowling-3-3-2018.jpg Miami Trace freshman Gabby McCord prepares to release the ball during the Division II State bowling tournament at Wayne Webb’s Columbus Bowl Saturday, March 3, 2018. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald

Bowls 2nd highest score for a freshman