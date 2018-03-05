FayCo Harness Horsemen’s banquet March 15

The Fayette County Harness Horseman Association will be having their annual banquet on Thursday, March 15 at the Mahan building located on the Fayette County fairgrounds.

The meal will be catered by the Willow.

The social hour will be 5:30-6:30 p.m. with an open bar. The dinner will be served at 6:30 p.m. with an awards presentation to follow.

Ticket costs are $20. Please R.S.V.P. to Bret Schwartz at 740-636-9619 by March 10 to reserve your ticket. 2018 memberships can also be purchased that evening for $20.

Hope to see you there.