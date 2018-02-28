MT’s McCord qualifies to State

Miami Trace freshman Gabby McCord has qualified to the State bowling tournament this Saturday in Columbus.

McCord rolled the top individual score of 525 at the District tournament held Saturday, Feb. 24 at Shawnee Lanes in Chillicothe.

Her first game was a 167, followed with a 200 and finishing with a 158.

The Miami Trace girls placed fourth at the District tournament with a team score of 2,917.

McCord has kept busy this week practicing for State at LeElla Lanes.

“I started bowling when I was three,” McCord said.

At first, it was just for fun, McCord said.

“Then I joined a league on Saturday’s, then I moved up a league,” McCord said.

“It really hasn’t hit me yet,” McCord said. “I’m actually really surprised at myself.”

How does McCord plan on approaching her first State tournament appearance?

“I’m going to go up there and just be myself,” McCord said. “I don’t want to psych myself out. I have to keep calm and keep my mind clear to do what I am capable of doing.

“Whenever I go up to the line, I sing a song in my head because it calms me down,” McCord said.

“I’ve had a lot of fun this season with my team,” McCord said.

“She wasn’t feeling very good the day of the Districts,” Miami Trace girls coach Diane Amore said. “I didn’t want to pull her out of the lineup unless I absolutely had to. I kept her in there and she did well.”

There will be 16 Division II girls teams and 16 individuals.

In the individual field, McCord is one of three freshmen who have made it to State.

“I’m hoping Gabby would do very well and finish first,” Amore said. “If she finishes in the top five, that would be awesome.”

“I would like to thank my grandma,” McCord said. “She’s the reason I’m bowling. If it wasn’t for her, I wouldn’t be bowling. My step-mom has helped me some and then, Diane and Ron (Amore Jr.), too.”

Miami Trace finished with a record of 7-8 in the Frontier Athletic Conference, placing third.

Miami Trace’s Brittany Peters was named All-FAC. The Lady Panthers placed fourth in the Sectional tournament with a team score of 3,053.

McCord begins bowling at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Wayne Webb’s Columbus Bowl (3224 South High Street). She will bowl her first game on lane 38, then move to lane 42 for the second game and back to lane 38 for her third game.

Miami Trace freshman Gabby McCord, above, has qualified to the Division II State bowling tournament which is being held Saturday in Columbus. http://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/02/web1_Gabby-McCord-MT-State-bowling-qualifier-2-28-2018.jpg Miami Trace freshman Gabby McCord, above, has qualified to the Division II State bowling tournament which is being held Saturday in Columbus. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald