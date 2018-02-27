WCH Youth Football Program sign-ups Saturday

The Washington C.H. Youth Football Program is announcing its first sign-up date for the 2018 season.
The first sign-up is this Saturday, from 10 a.m. until noon at the Belle-Aire Intermediate School cafeteria.
The program is for youth in the Washington City Schools who will be in grades 3-6 in the 2018-19 school year.
The registration fee is $75 per participant.
This will be the third year for the Washington C.H. Youth Football Program.
There will be other sign-up dates and times announced later on.