WCH Youth Football Program sign-ups Saturday

The Washington C.H. Youth Football Program is announcing its first sign-up date for the 2018 season.

The first sign-up is this Saturday, from 10 a.m. until noon at the Belle-Aire Intermediate School cafeteria.

The program is for youth in the Washington City Schools who will be in grades 3-6 in the 2018-19 school year.

The registration fee is $75 per participant.

This will be the third year for the Washington C.H. Youth Football Program.

There will be other sign-up dates and times announced later on.