WCH LL registration, tryouts March 3 and 6

The Washington C.H. Little League announces registration and tryout dates for the upcoming 2018 season.

Registrations and tryouts will take place at the old Washington C.H. Middle School gymnasium Saturday, March 3 at 1:30 p.m. and Tuesday, March 6 at 7:30 p.m.

This will be the last chance to get registered for this season.

Anyone ages 10-12 will be required to attend at least one of the above dates to be considered for a Major Division team.

Anyone wanting to register and tryout on the same day will need to show up at least 15 minutes prior to the stated times.

The league asks that all players and parents remain outside the gymnasium until escorted in by one of the board members. Players ages 6-9 that are signing up will not be trying out after their registration.

The registration fee for the Minors Division is $50 and for the Majors Division, the fee is $55.

The fee for each additional player from the same household is $25.

Please bring a copy of your child’s birth certificate.

Players must be born between May 1, 2005 and Aug. 31, 2012.

All players must live inside Fayette County or attend a Fayette County school.

For more information or questions, contact league president Tyler St.Clair at 740-463-4827.

Check out the league on Facebook at Washington C.H. Little League Baseball.