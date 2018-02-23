WHS senior swimmers recognized

Washington High School’s senior members of the swim team were recognized during senior night festivities prior to the basketball game against Sprinfield Shawnee Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018. (l-r); Camryn Waldrop, Faith Kobel, Ally Cartwright, Sabra Hines and Megan Rohrer. Not pictured: Casey Ramirez.

